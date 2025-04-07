Zenvo showcases world’s most powerful V12 for new Aurora

The Mjølner 12-cylinder engine is crafted by Mahle engineers and designed for road use ahead of track-side antics. Picture: SUPPLIED
Danish company Zenvo Automotive will soon showcase what is labelled the world’s most powerful V12 engine fitted to a road car.
The handcrafted engine has a 6.6l cubic capacity with four turbos producing up to 932kW. When hybridised with an electric motor the output peaks at 1,361kW at 9,800rpm.
Nicknamed “Mjølner” after the Norse mythologyname for the hammer of the thunder god Thor, the motor is built in Northampton, UK by German firm Mahle, which supplies engine components for various mainstream models and to Nascar racing.
Mahle also owns the Cosworth Technology Group that builds the screaming V12s found in the Aston Martin Valkyrie and GMA T.50 and T.33 ranges, plus the 8.3l V16 that powers the new Bugatti Tourbillon.
Zenvo says the new Mjølner engine is a bespoke design specifically for the road, rather than motorsport. It will be the most powerful of the modern 12-cylinder hearts, and destined for the new Zenvo Aurora Agil and Tur prototype sports cars that will get their public debuts at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
The Aurora is the second all-new model from the Danish hyper car brand since the 2009 Zenvo ST1 two-door coupé. The company was founded in 2007 by Troels Vollertsen and Christian Brandt.
Other variations of the ST1 include the Zenvo TS1 GT, TSR, TSR-GT and the TSR-S, famous for its active, centripetal wing that uses hydraulics to pivot up, down and side to side.
Development of the new Aurora derivatives continues, with the engineering team led by chief technical officer Jon Gunner bolstered by homologation director Jorge Uhalte-Nogués, formally from Bentley and McLaren, and chief engineer Javier Castane, previously from Aston Martin and JLR.
The new Zenvo Aurora Agil and Tur models powered by the new V12 will have their active debuts at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Picture: SUPPLIED
“There have been some real engineering challenges along this journey, which have really put our engineering teams to the test.
“We are so close to hearing the soundtrack of the Mjølner engine, and everyone is waiting with anticipation to hear that first roar of what will be a defining moment in automotive history,” said John Hollingworth, Mahle powertrain, sales & marketing director.
“A key part of the Aurora programme is about delivering an emotional connection for drivers and passengers, designed to stimulate the senses. Sound and visceral drama is what Aurora will be all about, and the engine is a vital element in this, which we will turn up to 11," said Jens Sverdrup, Zenvo Automotive chairman.
