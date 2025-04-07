Mercedes-Benz GLE recalled over risk of sudden power loss

The National Consumer Commission says the recall affects vehicles produced between 2022 and 2025. Picture: UNSPLASH
The National Consumer Commission has announced a recall of certain Mercedes-Benz GLE (W167) models, citing safety concerns linked to a high-voltage starter generator fault.
The commission said the recall affects vehicles produced from 2022 to date. Mercedes-Benz SA told the commission the issue stems from the “vehicle’s processor in the control unit of the high-voltage starter generator” which “may experience sporadic overload”.
“Consequently, the system’s monitoring function might incorrectly detect a faulty component in the high-voltage starter alternator,” the commission said.
In such cases, the generator’s functions may be deactivated, possibly leading to “an unexpected loss of propulsion power without warning”, thereby increasing the risk of an accident.
Hear the commission's Phetho Ntaba:
A total of 54 affected vehicles have been identified in SA with others possibly exported to Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Eswatini.
The commission has urged affected consumers to book their vehicles in with any authorised Mercedes-Benz dealer for a free replacement of the faulty component.
TimesLIVE
