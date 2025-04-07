Life / Motoring

Enviro Automotive to launch Riddara RD6 electric bakkie in SA

The double cab will be available in 4x2 and 4x4 guises

07 April 2025 - 13:56
by Motor News Reporter
The electric one-tonner has a claimed 424km range. Picture: SUPPLIED
An electric one-tonne bakkie called the Riddara RD6 will be launched in SA in May.

It is being imported by the Pretoria-based Enviro Automotive Group to bolster its range of battery-electric vehicles, which includes the SRM, DFSK and Duyan brands. The Dayun S5 is the country’s cheapest EV.

Manufactured by Chinese automaker Geely, the Riddara RD6 will be offered in 4x2 and 4x4 models both boasting a 73kWh battery, offering a claimed 424km range on a single charge. The 4x4 model has a dual-motor powertrain, delivering 315kW of power and 595Nm of torque for claimed performance figures of 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 190km/h.

The RD6 is designed for both everyday and off-road needs, featuring a spacious and versatile storage capacity and a one-tonne payload, says Gideon Wolfaardt, CEO of the Enviro Automotive Group.

In addition to a 1,200l load bay it has 48l of storage capacity in the vehicle, along with a 70l front trunk. The towing capacity is 3,000kg.

Using a 110kW DC fast charger, the RD6 can be recharged in about 30 minutes. The battery can be used to discharge up to 6kW to power site equipment or household appliances.

The spacious and modern interior has a minimalist design and extensive digitisation. Picture: SUPPLIED
The vehicle comes with a five-year/150,000 km warranty and an eight-year/200,000 km battery warranty. After-care service and parts will be provided by the Enviro Automotive Group, for peace of mind motoring, says Wolfaardt.

Enviro Automotive also plans to launch an extended range 86kWh 4x4 Riddara RD6 model, as well as a 63kWh 4x2 model in the near future.

The RD6 is 5,260mm in length which makes it marginally shorter than the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger. It has a 220mm ground clearance and the 4x4 model has a four-wheel drive system that adapts to various terrains with smart torque distribution, and modes for mud, snow and off road.

It has a spacious and modern interior with a minimalist design and extensive digitisation, and a panoramic camera providing eyes on the surroundings.

Pricing and further details will be announced at next month’s launch.

Maxus becomes SA’s first electric double cab

The China-built pick-up can be ordered for delivery in late 2023 and has a claimed 354km range
1 year ago

Cyclists on e-bikes may need a licence to ride

Latest amendment to National Road Traffic Act classifies some electric bicycles as motor vehicles
6 hours ago

BYD launches Sealion SUVs and a potent Shark bakkie in SA

The range comprises electric and plug-in-hybrid drivetrains, and coupe and regular shape SUVs
3 days ago

Britain eases EV sales targets for carmakers

UK government announces that the 2030 phase-out date for new petrol and diesel cars will not change
10 hours ago
