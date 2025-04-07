Life / Motoring

Britain eases EV sales targets for carmakers

UK government announces that the 2030 phase-out date for new petrol and diesel cars will not change

07 April 2025 - 09:16
by Janaki Venugopalan and Sachin Ravikumar
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Electric Porsche Taycans on display at the 2023 London EV Show. Picture: REUTERS
Electric Porsche Taycans on display at the 2023 London EV Show. Picture: REUTERS

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday eased targets forcing carmakers in the country to produce more electric vehicles (EVs), in an effort to ease pressure on UK businesses from Donald Trump’s trade tariffs.

The government announced that the 2030 phase-out date for new petrol and diesel cars will not change, but under the new plan, it will allow full hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles and cars — like the Toyota Prius and Nissan e-Power — to be sold until 2035.

“Global trade is being transformed so we must go further and faster in reshaping our economy,” Starmer said in a statement while unveiling the plans.

The measures announced will also exempt small micro-volume manufacturers, including McLaren and Aston Martin, from the Mandate targets in an effort to save British supercars and advanced engineering.

Starmer said on Saturday that the government’s priority remained trying to secure a trade deal with the US that could include tariff exemptions, but was ready to step in to help “shelter” the country’s businesses from the fallout from US President Donald Trump’s new tariff policies.

British carmakers mainly sell luxury and premium cars to the US, which is their second-largest export market after the EU. More than 1-million British-made cars were shipped to the US in 2024, worth about $9.79bn.

While overall EV sales rose last year, they were driven by commercial buyers, with only one in 10 individual car buyers choosing to go electric.

EVs made up 19% of sales last month, well short of the 28% that carmakers would have needed to achieve in 2025, according to the ZEV mandate.

Reuters

Volvo EX90 lands in SA as brand’s R2.65m EV flagship

The Swedish brand intends to reduce its local dealer network as part of a plan to eventually sell only electric vehicles
Life
1 week ago

The best-selling electric cars in SA

A record number of EVs were sold in SA last year as more models were introduced and prices became more affordable
Life
2 months ago

Naamsa welcomes Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to make EVs cheaper

The president’s comments have led to speculation that ad valorem duties on EVs might be reduced
National
5 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
REVIEW: Does the 2.0 turbo Jeep Wrangler make the ...
Life / Motoring
2.
LONG-TERM UPDATE: Toyota Starlet Cross proving to ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Cyclists on e-bikes may need a licence to ride
Life / Motoring
4.
Innovation that means business: Huawei Mate XT is ...
Life
5.
When whisky stopped a war for a day
Life

Related Articles

Naamsa calls 30% US tariff on SA exports ‘deeply disappointing’

Business

Parks Tau plans US meeting to address Agoa tariff threat

National

Trump imposes 25% tariffs on all foreign-made cars and parts

Life / Motoring

US tariffs may benefit Mercedes-Benz SA

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.