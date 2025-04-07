Life / Motoring

NEWS

Audi holds cars in US ports due to Trump tariffs

Carmakers scramble to work out how they will be affected by the 25% duties

07 April 2025 - 16:49
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Volkswagen's Audi is holding cars which arrived after April 2, when Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on car imports, in US ports. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/SEAN GALLUP
Volkswagen's Audi is holding cars which arrived after April 2, when Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on car imports, in US ports. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/SEAN GALLUP

Volkswagen’s Audi is holding its cars which arrived after April 2, when Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on car imports, in US ports, it said on Monday, as companies scramble to work out how they will be affected by the duties.

The Volkswagen brand has about 37,000 vehicles, sufficient for about two months of sales, in its US inventory, the spokesperson added.

Audi is directly in the firing line of Trump’s tariffs, with its best-selling US model, the Q5, produced in Mexico and its remaining models coming from Europe or elsewhere.

The brand sent a memo to dealers, first reported on by US trade publication Automotive News, saying it would freeze shipments from April 2 until further notice, a spokesperson said.

Carmakers on average have just under three months’ worth of inventory on hand in the US, according to data from automotive services provider Cox Automotive, giving them some breathing room to keep supply intact until they establish a longer-term strategy for dealing with the tariffs.

Industry executives will meet EU president Ursula von der Leyen later on Monday to discuss how to respond to the tariffs, with European shares crashing to a 16-month low as investors fear higher prices, weaker demand and a potential global recession.

Reuters

Trump’s ‘liberation day’ tariffs drive US first-quarter sales increase

U.S new vehicle sales recorded 3.91-million units, up 4.8% from last year, ahead of April 2 deadline
Life
5 days ago

Logistics woes continue to threaten SA motor industry, says Ford boss

Neale Hill says there have been green shoots but future production contracts are under threat
Economy
2 weeks ago

Britain eases EV sales targets for carmakers

UK government announces that the 2030 phase-out date for new petrol and diesel cars will not change
Life
10 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
REVIEW: Does the 2.0 turbo Jeep Wrangler make the ...
Life / Motoring
2.
LONG-TERM UPDATE: Toyota Starlet Cross proving to ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Cyclists on e-bikes may need a licence to ride
Life / Motoring
4.
Innovation that means business: Huawei Mate XT is ...
Life
5.
When whisky stopped a war for a day
Life

Related Articles

Jaguar Land Rover puts the brakes on shipments to US over tariffs

Companies / Industrials

Mercedes launches seven-year/140,000km maintenance plan

Life / Motoring

Red Bull boss praises Verstappen after surprise win in Japan

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.