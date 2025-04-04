Mercedes launches seven-year/140,000km maintenance plan

The premium plan includes 24-hour roadside assistance and a stand-by-me service.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Mercedes-Benz SA has introduced a new PremiumDrive Exclusive Care service and maintenance plan, offering a seven-year/140,000km contract.
The new flagship offering provides long-term peace of mind for Mercedes-Benz owners and covers a wide range of services, from regular maintenance to essential repairs to replacement of selected fair wear and tear items.
The cover includes 24-hour roadside assistance, a replacement car if the vehicle cannot be repaired in 48 hours, and a stand-by-me service where security services will be sent to the owner’s location if they are stranded or feel unsafe in an unfamiliar place.
Available as an extra-cost option, which varies in price, depending on the vehicle, it covers owners for accommodation, travel arrangements, rental vehicle and vehicle repatriation if they break down more than 200km from their usual place of residence. Customers who opt for the PremiumDrive Exclusive Care plan will also receive tyre and rim cover.
Local Mercedes sales have declined in recent years and the brand has launched the enhanced offering in a highly competitive car segment with many new entrants.
A five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan remains as the standard offering with every Mercedes sold, but the company is also offering an enhanced PremiumDrive Comfort Care plan that provides additional benefits such as roadside assistance, technician call-outs and vehicle repatriation.
The warranty remains a two-year/unlimited distance offering.
