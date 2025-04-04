LOCAL LAUNCH
FIRST DRIVE | Luxurious new Lexus GX SUV lands in SA
The GX 550 blends eager V6 performance with refinement and real off-road ability
04 April 2025 - 12:31
Lexus has made its GX 550 luxury off-road SUV available in SA for the first time. The vehicle has sold over 500,000 units globally since its 2002 launch, and the third-generation model is based on the latest Toyota Prado but with a more muscular powertrain, different styling and a steep price premium.
Counting the Land Rover Defender, Mercedes GLE and BMW X5 as rivals, the Lexus GX 550 is a premium SUV with genuine off-road ability...
