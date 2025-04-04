Local Launch
BYD launches Sealion SUVs and a potent Shark bakkie in SA
The range comprises electric and plug-in-hybrid drivetrains, and coupe and regular shape SUVs
04 April 2025 - 12:19
Chinese car brand BYD (Build Your Dreams) this week launched three new models in SA: the BYD Shark 6 double cab bakkie, Sealion 6 SUV, and the Sealion 7 coupe-SUV. BYD now offers six battery electric and plug-in-hybrid (PHEV) models locally including the BYD Atto 3 launched in 2023 and the Dolphin and Seal sedan that debuted in 2024.
BYD Shark 6..
