REVIEW: Does the 2.0 turbo Jeep Wrangler make the cut?

Smaller new turbo engine is down 9kW in power compared to the old V6 but provides a hefty 53Nm improvement in torque. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
It’s a sign of the changing times when a large V6 gets replaced by a smaller four-cylinder engine in an American car. For many years the Jeep Cherokee stuck to the “ain’t no displacement for displacement” mantra with its 3.6l normally aspirated Pentastar engine, and the move to a 2.0 turbo unit represents a philosophical shift.
The new engine is part of a midlife update to the American off-roader, which includes a mild facelift and updated infotainment system. The three-door variant has also been discontinued and the latest Wrangler range in SA comprises a trio of five-door models: the Sport, Sahara and Rubicon.
All are powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder petrol turbo, which promises better fuel economy and produces outputs of 200kW and 400Nm, which is down 9kW in power but provides a hefty 53Nm improvement in torque.
It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and has a fuel-saving stop-start function. Jeep claims the new engine will burn 11.1l/100km compared with 11.7l for the outgoing V6, but we’ll tell you right off the bat that the new Wrangler does not impress with its frugality. The 2.0 Rubicon test car we drove for a week consumed 12.7l / 100km in an urban-freeway mix in two-wheel drive mode, and burnt through about 15l when off-roading. It was higher than the 12.1l we achieved in the old 3.6l Wrangler, though that was the lighter three-door model.
It is also quite a vocal engine without the heartier six-cylinder sonic charm of the old V6.
Where it fails in fuel economy and sound, the new turbo Wrangler at least compensates for in performance. It feels strong and accelerates robustly, with the 0-100km/h time quoted as a fairly sporty 7.6 seconds. The twin-scroll, low-inertia turbocharger minimises lag and makes for a pleasantly responsive power delivery throughout the rev range.
This also makes it useful when off roading on slow, bumpy trails that call for low-revving grunt.
There isn’t an off-road situation that seems too challenging for the Wrangler Rubicon and its chunky 17” mud-terrain tyres, elevated ground clearance and solid front and rear axles. The driver has four-wheel drive and low range on call at the thrust of a lever when the turf gets more testing, and front and rear diff locks can be engaged with a dashboard switch when the conditions get even tougher. Rubicon models have an electronic front sway-bar disconnect to provide additional wheel travel on harsh terrain, and also a Dana 44 HD full-float rear axle, a stronger and more robust design typically found on heavy-duty commercial trucks.
All of this hardware results in the Wrangler Rubicon breezing through dongas, axle-twisters and muddy trails that would stop lesser 4x4s in their tracks. The settings are controlled with old-school gear levers and chunky switches, and there’s no fiddling with digital icons. To protect the underside while on the trail, the Wrangler features four skid plates.
An off-road camera with front and rear views provides digital eyes on the surroundings.
A wrapped instrument panel features new soft-touch surfaces with contrast accent stitching that looks classier than the previous shiny plastic. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The focus on off-roading makes the Wrangler lose out in refinement when driving on the road. This is no plush, quiet luxury SUV. The chunky tyres whoosh loudly and there is humming from the driveline — though I suspect owners may see it as part of the Jeep’s rugged appeal.
There is surprisingly little wind noise for a vehicle with a cloth top, however. On Rubicon and Sahara variants, a premium cabin package adds acoustic front glass, thicker carpets and additional sound deadening foam for a quieter ride.
Inside the cabin, a larger new 12.3” touchscreen houses the latest Uconnect 5 system, which is faster than before and uses an Android operating system and over-the-air (OTA) updates. It connects to smartphones via wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and two Bluetooth-enabled phones can be paired simultaneously.
A wrapped instrument panel features new soft-touch surfaces with contrast accent stitching, which looks classier than the previous shiny plastic. The modernised cabin retains a rugged character with sturdy grab handles and robust-looking finishes.
There is plenty of leg and head room in the five-seater cabin though the lack of a left foot rest in the driver’s footwell is an irritation, especially on longer journeys. The boot is decently sized and the rear window can be opened independently of the tailgate in confined spaces.
In terms of comforts, the Wrangler does not short-change its occupants. It has all the modern conveniences, including heated front seats with electric adjustment and a heated steering wheel. The premium audio system is powerful and includes a subwoofer in the boot and speakers in the centre roll bar.
The Wrangler Rubicon has an electronic front sway-bar disconnect to provide additional wheel travel on harsh terrain and a Dana 44 HD full-float rear axle. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The side doors and soft top roof are removable and the windscreen can be folded down for an open-air driving experience.
Standard driver’s assistance systems include forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist.
The Jeep Wrangler 2.0T Rubicon is priced at R1,299,900 and is covered by a five-year/100,000km warranty and service plan including roadside assistance.
While the Wrangler has become more comfortable and hi-tech since its 1987 launch, it retains old-school authenticity, which is why it has such a strong following of dedicated enthusiasts. A vehicle for exploring mud-covered horizons, the all-American SUV continues a legacy of off-road adventuring that goes back to the CJ and the military Willys MB of World War 2.
The improved interior and updated infotainment system bring more modernity to the mix, but the new engine doesn’t quite hit the mark. While the power delivery is good, it lacks the vocal charm of the old V6 without offering a fuel economy benefit.
In this case, there ain’t no replacement for displacement.
