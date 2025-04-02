Life / Motoring

Trump’s ‘liberation day’ tariffs drive US first-quarter sales increase

US new vehicle sales recorded 3.91-million units, up 4.8% from last year, ahead of April 2 deadline

02 April 2025 - 10:46
by Agency Staff
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/NATHAN HOWARD
US buyers snapped up more pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles in the first quarter from a year earlier, in the run-up to President Donald Trump’s tariffs on car imports, which could raise prices by thousands of dollars.

General Motors (GM) topped the list with a 17% jump in sales, aided by demand for its affordable crossover SUVs, such as the Chevrolet Trax, manufactured in South Korea.

“Automotive tariffs — now set to take effect on April 2 — might have pulled ahead some vehicle purchases in the first quarter,” said Jessica Caldwell, head of insights at automotive data provider Edmunds, before the data release on Tuesday.

Trump’s planned 25% levies on vehicle imports are due to be collected from April 3 and carmakers are weighing whether, and by how much, to raise prices. The tariffs could also reduce the number of lower-cost imported vehicles in the market, such as Ford’s compact Maverick pickup truck, further straining affordability as the average new-vehicle price nears $50,000.

“Many cars would see drastic overnight price increases almost by necessity — and that unquestionably would cause a decline in sales,” said auction site owner Doug Demuro, referring to the tariffs. Crosstown rival Ford Motor reported a 1.3% drop in sales, citing the discontinuation of some models and the timing of certain rental fleet sales. Toyota’s North American unit reported a rise of about 1%.

Sales of electric vehicles in the first quarter rose 19.2%, according to data from Wards Intelligence, even as Tesla deliveries are expected to decline. Asian carmakers Hyundai, Mazda and Honda also reported higher quarterly sales.

Sales of electric vehicles in the first quarter rose 19.2%, according to data, even as Tesla deliveries are expected to decline. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sales of electric vehicles in the first quarter rose 19.2%, according to data, even as Tesla deliveries are expected to decline. Picture: SUPPLIED

“The last week, and including this past weekend, was by far the best weekend that I've seen in a very long time,” Hyundai Motor North America CEO Randy Parker said Tuesday. “So lots of people, I think, rushed in this weekend, especially, to try to beat the tariffs.”

Overall, US new vehicle sales in the quarter finished at about 3.91-million units, up 4.8% from last year, according to data released by Wards Intelligence on Tuesday.

“The potential for higher inflation due to new tariffs at US borders will all potentially hold back new-vehicle sales in 2025,” market research firm Cox Automotive said.

Higher prices, fewer cars and features under Trump's tariffs

Many OEMs are expected to pass on costs to consumers, others to stop selling some models
Life
2 days ago

Trump's car tariffs affect Musk's Tesla less than others

Tesla cars have fewer imported components than brands like GM and Ford
Life
5 days ago

These were SA's most popular cars as sales spiked in March

Toyota maintains its lead but VW has been usurped as SA's second most popular brand
Life
17 hours ago

BMW unveils R 12 G/S as retro-styled adventure bike

Inspired by the iconic R 80 G/S of the 1980s, the new R 12 G/S blends classic design touches with modern elements
Life
19 hours ago
