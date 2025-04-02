Hyundai Insteroid launched as a gaming EV concept

The wide and angry-looking Insteroid concept car is based on the new Hyundai Inster subcompact electric crossover SUV. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled a radical Insteroid design concept car. It is based on the Hyundai Inster subcompact electric vehicle (EV) the South Korean company launched in June 2024, followed by the more rugged Inster Cross in October of the same year. The Hyundai Inster is a top-three finalist for the 2025 World Car of the year contest.
The Insteroid was crafted in secrecy and revealed at a “night garage party” on April 1 to media and content creators in Seoul, where a variety of electronic games, including a time attack game developed by Hyundai were enjoyed. It is a mutation that merges gaming influences, an electric drivetrain and extensive customisation to captivate and show a younger generation of drivers what a sporty EV can become.
A widened body and wheel arch air vents, track-optimised wheels, and a prominent wing spoiler and diffuser characterise the white and orange concept. The stripped-down interior features 3D knit fabrics crafted from recycled yarns, a message grid, bucket seats, a roll cage and a specialised instrument cluster. It produces an exclusive electric vehicle soundscape on the move.
A Drift mode is also integrated, while playful details include a Beat House sound system. Hyundai has also created a reflective race suit with prominent “Insteroid” lettering to co-ordinate the horse and rider.
The pared-back interior with exclusive instrumentation is a futuristic racer’s delight. Picture: SUPPLIED
“Insteroid is a celebration of pure fun — a journey where we explored new ways to ignite emotion and imagination in every detail,” said Simon Loasby, senior vice-president of Hyundai Design Center.
The concept car will be showcased from April 3-13 at the Seoul Mobility Show. Additionally, Hyundai Motor revealed the Insteroid Kart, which will be released later as a powerful tool in Kartrider Rush+.
