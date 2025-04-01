Life / Motoring

These were SA’s most popular cars as sales spiked in March

Toyota maintains its lead but VW has been usurped as SA’s second most popular brand

01 April 2025 - 17:03
by Denis Droppa
Toyota retained its position as South Africa’s favourite brand with 11,660 units sold. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sales of new vehicles surged in March, signalling increased consumer confidence in SA.

Motor industry umbrella body Naamsa reported 49,493 sales last month, a 12.5% increase over March 2024. Passenger cars led the charge, soaring by 25.3% to 33,447 units, driven by robust consumer demand and a stable lending environment, said Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa.

“The automotive sector benefited from stable inflation at 3.2% year-on-year in February and earlier monetary easing, which supported consumer confidence and vehicle financing,” he said.

Sales of new light commercial vehicles, bakkies and minibuses, at 13,328 units, were 8.4% down. Medium trucks declined 1.8% to 696 units and heavy trucks were down 0.5% to 2,022.

Export sales were 39,477 vehicles last month, a 31.1% increase over March 2024. The growth coincided with this week’s US presidential announcement threatening the future of SA exports, underscoring the sector’s ability to withstand geopolitical shifts, said Mabasa.

Toyota remained the top selling domestic brand in March with 11,660 units, but Suzuki took over from Volkswagen for the third consecutive month as SA’s second-best-selling brand.

TOP 15 SELLING BRANDS IN MARCH

  1. Toyota — 11,660
  2. Suzuki Auto — 5,284
  3. Volkswagen group — 4,913
  4. Hyundai — 3,103
  5. Ford — 2,907
  6. Isuzu — 2,759
  7. Nissan — 2,303
  8. Mahindra — 2,253
  9. GWM — 2,066
  10. Chery — 1,902
  11. Kia — 1,402
  12. Renault — 1,402
  13. BMW group — 1,337
  14. Omoda and Jaecoo — 806
  15. Mercedes-Benz — 563

TOP 30 SELLING MODELS

  1. Toyota Hilux - 2,923
  2. Isuzu D-Max - 2,250
  3. Ford Ranger - 2,179
  4. VW Polo Vivo - 1,703
  5. Suzuki Swift - 1,608
  6. Toyota Corolla Cross - 1,570
  7. Hyundai Grand i10 - 1,344
  8. Nissan Magnite - 1,223
  9. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up - 1,215
  10. Haval Jolion - 1,102
  11. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro - 1,102
  12. Toyota Starlet - 1,075
  13. Suzuki Fronx - 1,052
  14. Toyota Starlet Cross - 957
  15. VW Polo - 932
  16. Nissan Navara - 835
  17. Kia Sonet - 817
  18. Toyota Fortuner - 793
  19. Mahindra XUV 3XO - 774
  20. Suzuki Ertiga - 749
  21. Toyota Urban Cruiser - 706
  22. Renault Kwid - 572
  23. Toyota Hi-Ace - 569
  24. Omoda C5 - 559
  25. Suzuki Baleno - 504
  26. Toyota Prado - 495
  27. Toyota Land Cruiser Pick Up - 476
  28. VW T-Cross - 468
  29. VW Polo Sedan - 423
  30. Hyundai Exter - 421

 

