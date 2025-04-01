BMW unveils R 12 G/S as retro-styled adventure bike

The new BMW R 12 G/S blends nostalgia and modernity.
Picture: SUPPLIED
BMW Motorrad has launched the R 12 G/S as a retro styled adventure bike with off road capability.
It is inspired by the iconic R 80 G/S of the early 1980s — the abbreviation G/S (“Gelände/Straße” meaning off-road/street) — which kick-started the adventure motorcycle category.
The stylish new R 12 G/S blends classic design touches with modern elements such as LED lights, ABS brakes, engine drag torque control, a keyless ignition and a 12V power socket.
Providing the power is the air/oil-cooled 1,170cc boxer engine used in several BMW models, delivering outputs of 80kW at 7,000rpm and maximum torque of 115Nm at 6,500rpm.
Power is fed to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission and shaft drive. The bike comes with Rain, Road and Enduro riding modes as standard, and an additional Enduro Pro setting as part of the optional Enduro Package Pro.
Another standard feature is Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), which provides better safety when accelerating on the road, but can be switched off for off-road use.
Items available as optional equipment include a Shift Assistant Pro which allows for clutchless shifting, and an adaptive headlight that adjusts the beam based on the bike’s lean angle and speed to provide better road illumination in corners and at night.
The new BMW R 12 G/S is not just a cosmetic exercise as it is a fully fledged enduro bike with long suspension travel, cross-spoke wheels, a 21-inch wheel at the front and a 17-inch wheel at the rear. An 18-inch rear wheel is available as part of the optional Enduro Package Pro (which also has higher handlebars, larger spiked footpegs and a taller fairing) for even better off-road capability.
The handlebars are adjustable and the optional Enduro Package includes a 20mm riser.
The front wheel is guided by an adjustable upside-down telescopic fork and a generous 210mm of travel. The rear Paralever swingarm has 200mm of travel and is also adjustable. Braking is by twin disc brakes up front with a single rear disc.
The BMW R 12 G/S weighs 229kg, which is lighter than BMW’s 237kg flagship adventure machine, the R1300 GS.
The bike comes out of the box with a flat solo seat ideal for enduro riding, even in a standing position. The optional Pillion Package includes a seat for two. The rider’s seat height is increased by 20mm with the Rallye Seat option.
The BMW R 12 G/S will be available in SA from the third quarter of 2025, with the price to be announced closer to the time.
