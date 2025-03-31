LONG-TERM UPDATE: Toyota Starlet Cross proving to be frugal and fun

The Toyota Starlet Cross is a good-looking, practical, comfy and frugal little crossover.
Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Life continues with our Toyota Starlet Cross 1.5 XR long-termer.
On an extended review period of three months, it’s now been in my possession for a few weeks.
Interestingly, I’m seeing a lot more of them on the roads, including its Suzuki Fronx cousin as Toyota and Suzuki have been in a strategic partnership since 2017, with Suzuki producing some models for Toyota.
The vehicle’s bluff frontal design with its clamshell-design bonnet and two-tone coupe-roof look quite elegant. Segment competition includes the Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV 3X0, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Omoda C5 and the recently launched Hyundai Exter.
While the Toyota’s not a premium crossover, the cabin is decorated beautifully with multi-tones of black, charcoal, silver, and Bordeaux on the seat upholstery, dashboard and interior door panels.
The nine-inch touchscreen with active graphics, 360-degree camera, deployable head-up display, folding side mirrors, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto bring sophistication. Keyless lock, entry and start add to the convenience.
It’s well-built, too, with no vibrations or squeaks evident in the cabin. It’s also not as cramped inside as you might expect for a compact crossover, with sufficient head and legroom if you are on a solo trip.
Add reasonably large passengers at the rear and they won’t complain much, proving it’s practical enough for a nuclear family. It has a 304l boot that’s extendable to 1,009l with the rear seats folded.
Being compact is a big financial plus point. The tester is the high-end derivative with a five-speed manual gearbox and is priced at R347,900.
If you add R20,600, you can have the five-speed automatic range-topper, and there are cheaper Toyota Starlet Cross 1.5 XS manual and automatic options.
Features found inside include surround cameras and head-up display. Picture: SUPPLIED
The 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine, available across the range, drives through the front wheels and produces 77kW and 138Nm. Acceleration isn’t explosive, just comfortably progressive with a 175km/h top speed.
Fuel consumption is averaging 4.7l/100km, which is impressive if you consider that its maker rates it at 5.7l/100km.
For a smaller car the Starlet Cross is great to drive. It’s an easy steer in town, and you don’t have to work the engine and gears to drive at meaningful speeds on the highway. A standard fitment cruise control makes long trips a breeze.
The Starlet Cross also has some terrain versatility. It’s not an off-roader, but the 170mm ground clearance means you shouldn’t be afraid to clamber up small embankments, or tackle gravel roads.
The vehicle’s underpinnings, damping and 195/60 R16 wheels are robust enough to handle most conditions, including even small potholes.
It's a solidly built all-rounder with a high enough ground clearance to tackle long stints of gravel road driving. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The elephant in the room is the Suzuki Fronx 1.5 GLX manual peer with a differently styled front grille and alloy wheels. The two cars are evenly matched for specification save for the price and factory warranties.
The Starlet Cross 1.5 XR manual costs R347,900 and comes with a 100,000km warranty vs the Suzuki Fronx 1.5 GLX manual that costs R335,900 with a 200,000km warranty.
The Starlet Cross car already looks beat, but Toyota fights back with almost double the number of dealerships available countrywide.
If you do consider a Starlet Cross, the manual XR model comes highly recommended for its many features and looks. There’s also never a moment where I wish for the auto, or more speed.
