JAC SA readies T9 plug-in hybrid for SA

The JAC T9 lifestyle double-cab bakkie will soon welcome the brand's first hybrid electric vehicle in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
Chinese passenger and commercial vehicle maker JAC Motors SA is adding to its local offering with the new T9 Plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) double-cab bakkie. The company says the new model can be expected in the second quarter of the year.
The T9 range with its bold grille was launched in SA in 2023 in four models, including 4x4s and 4x2s, and all versions powered by a four-cylinder 2.0lturbodiesel engine producing 125kW and 410Nm.
The new T9 PHEV pairs a 2.0l turbo-petrol four-cylinder producing 160kW and 370Nm with a pair of permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSMs) — one at the front and one at the rear. The electric motors are powered by a 31.2kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery, and total system output is 290kW and 670Nm.
The braked towing mass is 3,500kg and charging the battery to full capacity takes one hour and 25 minutes on a public DC charger, and four and a half hours using a conventional AC home charger. A multi-link rigid axle rear suspension and electronic differential locks on both axles for enhance the off-road capability.
Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) include lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert, forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition and driver monitor system.
JAC SA offers a line of four commercial bakkies consisting of 12 model options, including the X200, T6, T8 and the T9.
The brand, which in 2024 celebrated the 300,000th T-Series bakkie, doesn’t share much information on the new model, but it confirms it's also preparing to introduce the full-electric version of the T9.
