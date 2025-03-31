Life / Motoring

Hakan Samuelsson returns as Volvo CEO

The Swedish carmaker warned it could be in for a challenging 2025

31 March 2025 - 11:07
by Agency Staff
Hakan Samuelsson. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volvo Cars has reappointed Hakan Samuelsson, who served as CEO of the company from 2012 to 2022, as CEO after the group warned last month it could be in for a challenging 2025.

Samuelsson, 74, will succeed Jim Rowan, who will step down on March 31. Samuelsson would serve a two-year term while the group prepared to appoint a long-term successor, it said on Sunday.

Rowan’s exit comes about three years after his appointment in January 2022, which followed Volvo’s listing on the Stockholm Stock Exchange in 2021.

“We are very pleased to welcome Hakan Samuelsson back as CEO,” said Eric Li, Volvo Cars chair.

Li said the company was facing fast-moving technological shifts, growing geopolitical challenges and intensifying competition.

“He brings a rare combination of industrial depth, strategic clarity, and proven leadership, and Hakan has a broad knowledge of our group,” Li said.

Last month, Volvo Cars, majority-owned by China’s Geely, warned 2025 would be a tumultuous and competitive year during which it might struggle to match its 2024 sales performance and profitability.

Geely Sweden, which manages the group’s investments in the European brands such as Polestar and Volvo Cars, declined to give further comment.

Reuters

Volvo EX90 lands in SA as brand’s R2.65m EV flagship

The Swedish brand intends to reduce its local dealer network as part of a plan to eventually sell only electric vehicles
Life
3 days ago

FIRST DRIVE | MINI Aceman EV lands in SA

The electric crossover feels like a true MINI in its happy-go-lucky driving characteristics and styling
Life
1 week ago

Volvo launches electric ES90 as a segment-straddling luxury EV

Volvo says it’s leaving it up to you to decide if its new model is a sedan, fastback or SUV
Life
3 weeks ago

Numsa ‘dismayed’ by Volvo SA’s possible restructuring

The union says it will do ‘whatever is necessary to defend jobs’
National
1 month ago
