Changan to return to SA with a big model line up

Jameel Motors will import SUVs, sedans and bakkies from October

31 March 2025 - 15:00
The Changan Hunter will be a competitively priced double cab. Picture: SUPPLIED
Changan Automobile is returning to SA in 2025 after more than a decade, with two brands and a line-up of up to 10 models.

The state-owned Chinese firm first entered the country in 2007 with a line-up of budget-priced vehicles under the Chana brand, including the Benni hatchback and Chana Star bakkie, but the local operation went into liquidation in 2013.

The marque is being imported by Jameel Motors, an independent distributor dealing with several brands — including Toyota, Lexus, BYD and MG Motor — in 14 countries.

There will initially be three Jameel Motor dealerships in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town, with plans to expand the footprint to 30-35 dealers in the next two years.

From October, Jameel Motors will distribute a range of Changan-branded SUVs, sedans and pickups powered by internal combustion engines, and the electric S07 SUV from Changan’s new-energy subsidiary Deepal.

Headquartered in Chongqing, Changan Automobile is China’s fourth-largest automotive group with a presence in 70 countries and sales of 2.7-million units in 2024.

Like several other Chinese brands that have entered the local market in recent years with affordability as their main selling point, Changan plans to undercut the prices of legacy carmakers though it has not yet revealed prices nor warranty details.

Changan CS75 Pro, marketed as the X7 in China, is a seven-seat SUV. Picture: SUPPLIED
Jameel Motors SA is headed by Marinus Venter, with 18 years of automotive experience and most recently head of product and marketing at Mercedes-Benz Vans.

He said SA represented a significant long-term investment opportunity as there was a growing demand for affordable vehicles with the latest technology. The company plans to establish a strong footprint of dealers and after-sales support in SA before chasing high sales volumes.  

Here is a rundown of the vehicles to arrive in SA in October:

  • Changan CS75 Pro — a Fortuner-sized SUV powered by a 1.5l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine outputting 141kW and 310 Nm of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with front-wheel drive. A second engine option could include a more powerful 2.0l turbo petrol.
  • Changan Alsvin — an entry level, Corolla-sized sedan aimed primarily at the e-hailing market. It will have a choice of 1.4l and 1.5l petrol engines, in manual and automatic guises.
  • Changan Hunter — a double-cab bakkie based on the Peugeot Landtrek, with a 231mm ground clearance and powered by a 1.9l four-cylinder turbo diesel engine with outputs of 110kW and 350Nm.
  • Deepal S07 — a sporty electric SUV-coupe designed in Italy with 160kW/320Nm, a claimed 475km range, and AC and DC charging.
The Deepal S07 is a sporty electric SUV. Picture: SUPPLIED
In 2026 the range will be expanded with the CS35 Plus subcompact crossover, the CS55 compact crossover, a range-extended Hunter bakkie with a petrol engine used as a generator to charge the electric motor, an as-yet-unnamed midsize SUV with electric and range-extended models, and a fully electric bakkie.

