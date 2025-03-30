New Fiat Scudo one-tonner debuts diesel and electric versions

The new Fiat Scudo debuts conventional and full-electric options for the modern business or family. Picture: SUPPLIED
Fiat Professional has shown its new Scudo light commercial vehicle range, comprising the new Scudo and E-Scudo S-Design in four body types — panel van, crew cab, kombi and platform cab — and the Ulysse van.
Different lengths, load solutions and four trims comprising Easy, Business, Lounge and Trekking are available.
The Scudo first debuted back 1994, forging the Italian company’s work horse ranges that include the Doblo and Ducato.
The range was also marketed in SA, and the modern evolution blends sporty aesthetics boosted by livery and a payload of up to one ton. The optional Icon Pack brings painted bumpers, full LED headlamps, front fog lamps, foldable exterior mirrors and 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.
The vehicles also offer cabin versatility with Moduwork system, which allows seamless transformation of the three-seat configuration into a work station that integrates with the load compartment.
Functional compartments, a large central storage with space for two smartphones — one of which can have an optional fitment of an inductive charger — and large cup holders are integrated.
The modern cabin gets modern touches and features including Android Auto and wireless charging. Picture: SUPPLIED
The latest Scudo boasts a new Magic Cargo system for loading bulky materials. It extends the loading area: up to 3.67m in the standard version, and a maximum of 4.02m in the Maxi version.
The Winter Pack adds heated front seats and leather steering wheel. Further equipment includes a Radio NAV DAB system with navigation and a surround view camera images, front parking sensors, blind spot detection and Flankguard.
A Comfort pack focuses on accessibility, offering keyless start and access mode while a large, colourful new touchscreen is the infotainment hub. Android Auto, Google Maps and Google Play are integrated, and can also be accessed via voice commands and the buttons on the flat-bottomed steering wheel.
The new Scudo is available with four conventional diesel engines and a battery electric model. The range kicks off with the entry-level 120 Multijet derivative that’s powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder engine producing 88kW and 300Nm. The 145 Multijet motor is a 2.0l with 106kW and 340Nm on tap, paired with a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. The latter model has a bigger torque output of 370Nm, though.
The top-tier 180 Multijet engine musters 134kW and 400Nm and is exclusively available with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Two versions of the new E-Scudo are available, starting with the standard model with a 49kWh battery and up 270Nm of torque and 224 maximum driving range. The other model gets a 75kWh battery pack and 100kW, offering a driving range up to 352km and a top speed of 130km/h.
The various body styles include a panel van and passenger carrying models. Picture: SUPPLIED
The optional Grip Control features bring five driving modes, namely Asphalt, Snow, Sand, Mud and ESP OFF. Active safety features include traffic signal recognition, lane departure warning and emergency braking system.
Sales of the new Fiat Scudo range begin in European markets, specifically Italy, France, Germany, Belgium and Austria. Stellantis SA has not communicated any plans to launch the new range locally.
