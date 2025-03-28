Life / Motoring

Movers & Shakers

Wolf Edmayr appointed Daimler TruckStore GM

The new head of the company's used truck and bus division starts on April 1

28 March 2025 - 11:12
by Motor News Reporter
Wolf Edmayr. Picture: SUPPLIED
Wolf Edmayr. Picture: SUPPLIED

Daimler Truck Southern Africa (DTSA) has announced the appointment of Wolf Edmayr as the new GM of its used truck and bus division, TruckStore, effective  on April 1.

Edmayr began his career in 2003 in sales at Stucky Motors (Pty) Ltd and was promoted to branch manager in 2009. In 2014, he joined Motus: Mercedes-Benz East Rand as a commercial vehicle sales executive, later moving to Bidvest McCarthy Kunene in Witbank.

He rejoined Mercedes-Benz East Rand in 2017 as a brand sales manager, and was promoted to dealer principal of Maemo commercial vehicles Rustenburg and Cargo commercial vehicles Klerksdorp in 2018.

“I have a deep-rooted passion for the trucking industry. My career has primarily focused on new truck sales, and I am excited to take on a new challenge by leading one of the largest used truck and bus dealerships in SA,” Edmayr said.

“Despite the significant challenges the used truck market has faced in recent months, I am committed to navigating these complexities and driving TruckStore towards success alongside our highly experienced team.”

Group president and CEO Maretha Gerber said: “We are pleased to welcome Wolf to our team. With his extensive retail experience and innovative strategies, we have full confidence that he will play a pivotal role in driving the success of our used truck and bus business. Our customers can rest assured that they are in capable hands.”

For sale: six track Porsches and a truck to carry them

All six cars are 991-generation models and comprise some of the best modern 911s built
Life
1 week ago

Isuzu relaunches iconic SBR 500 and JCR 800 Special Edition trucks

The SBR 500 was introduced in the 1970s and became a cornerstone product of SA’s trucking landscape, Isuzu Trucks says
Life
3 weeks ago

Scania marks 30 years in SA with new Regional Product Centre

The new facility is integrated at the Aeroton assembly plant it first opened in 2003
Life
3 weeks ago

Volvo Trucks launches two systems to protect cyclists and pedestrians

‘Active side collision avoidance’ uses radar to detect cyclists and ‘collision warning’ uses cameras and radar to look ahead
Life
4 months ago
