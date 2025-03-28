Daimler Truck Southern Africa (DTSA) has announced the appointment of Wolf Edmayr as the new GM of its used truck and bus division, TruckStore, effective on April 1.
Edmayr began his career in 2003 in sales at Stucky Motors (Pty) Ltd and was promoted to branch manager in 2009. In 2014, he joined Motus: Mercedes-Benz East Rand as a commercial vehicle sales executive, later moving to Bidvest McCarthy Kunene in Witbank.
He rejoined Mercedes-Benz East Rand in 2017 as a brand sales manager, and was promoted to dealer principal of Maemo commercial vehicles Rustenburg and Cargo commercial vehicles Klerksdorp in 2018.
“I have a deep-rooted passion for the trucking industry. My career has primarily focused on new truck sales, and I am excited to take on a new challenge by leading one of the largest used truck and bus dealerships in SA,” Edmayr said.
“Despite the significant challenges the used truck market has faced in recent months, I am committed to navigating these complexities and driving TruckStore towards success alongside our highly experienced team.”
Group president and CEO Maretha Gerber said: “We are pleased to welcome Wolf to our team. With his extensive retail experience and innovative strategies, we have full confidence that he will play a pivotal role in driving the success of our used truck and bus business. Our customers can rest assured that they are in capable hands.”
Movers & Shakers
Wolf Edmayr appointed Daimler TruckStore GM
The new head of the company's used truck and bus division starts on April 1
Daimler Truck Southern Africa (DTSA) has announced the appointment of Wolf Edmayr as the new GM of its used truck and bus division, TruckStore, effective on April 1.
Edmayr began his career in 2003 in sales at Stucky Motors (Pty) Ltd and was promoted to branch manager in 2009. In 2014, he joined Motus: Mercedes-Benz East Rand as a commercial vehicle sales executive, later moving to Bidvest McCarthy Kunene in Witbank.
He rejoined Mercedes-Benz East Rand in 2017 as a brand sales manager, and was promoted to dealer principal of Maemo commercial vehicles Rustenburg and Cargo commercial vehicles Klerksdorp in 2018.
“I have a deep-rooted passion for the trucking industry. My career has primarily focused on new truck sales, and I am excited to take on a new challenge by leading one of the largest used truck and bus dealerships in SA,” Edmayr said.
“Despite the significant challenges the used truck market has faced in recent months, I am committed to navigating these complexities and driving TruckStore towards success alongside our highly experienced team.”
Group president and CEO Maretha Gerber said: “We are pleased to welcome Wolf to our team. With his extensive retail experience and innovative strategies, we have full confidence that he will play a pivotal role in driving the success of our used truck and bus business. Our customers can rest assured that they are in capable hands.”
For sale: six track Porsches and a truck to carry them
Isuzu relaunches iconic SBR 500 and JCR 800 Special Edition trucks
Scania marks 30 years in SA with new Regional Product Centre
Volvo Trucks launches two systems to protect cyclists and pedestrians
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Trump imposes 25% tariffs on all foreign-made cars and parts
New book celebrates 60 years of Porsche racing at Kyalami
Red Bull said to be swapping Lawson with Tsunoda
Cape Town and Kyalami in race to host F1 Grand Prix
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.