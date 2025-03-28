FIRST DRIVE
Volvo EX90 lands in SA as brand’s R2.65m EV flagship
The Swedish brand intends to reduce its local dealer network as part of a plan to eventually sell only electric vehicles
28 March 2025 - 09:20
Volvo has launched its electric EX90 luxury seven-seater SUV in SA as its flagship car, available in a single high-specification variant priced at R2.65m.
The Swedish brand intends to reduce its local dealer network as part of a plan to eventually sell only electric vehicles (EVs), and four of Volvo’s five model ranges offered locally now consist either fully or partially of EVs. The EX30 introduced in early 2024 as Volvo’s entry-level EV range has become SA’s best selling electric car with 406 units sold last year...
