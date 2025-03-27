Life / Motoring

Ford SA begins assembly of Ranger plug-in hybrid models

The Silverton plant serves as the global production hub for the Ranger PHEV

28 March 2025 - 09:46
by Motoring News Reporter
The Ford Ranger PHEV is powered by a 2.3l EcoBoost engine paired with a 75kW electric motor and an 11.8kWh battery. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ford SA has commenced full-scale production of the Ford Ranger plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) at its Silverton manufacturing plant. The locally produced model is designated for global export and forms part of Ford’s broader sustainability strategy.

“The addition of the hi-tech new Ranger PHEV to our production portfolio is an important milestone in Ford’s manufacturing history in SA,” said Ockert Berry, vice-president of operations.

Silverton serves as the global production hub for the Ranger PHEV and conventional Ranger models, which are exported to more than 100 markets. The plug-in hybrid variant is scheduled to launch in Europe, Australia and New Zealand in 2025.

It features a 2.3l EcoBoost engine paired with a 75kW electric motor and an 11.8kWh battery. The vehicle maintains a towing capacity of 3,500kg and introduces Pro Power Onboard, a system that enables it to function as a mobile power source for tools and appliances.

The PHEV variant features a 2.3l EcoBoost engine paired with a 75kW electric motor and an 11.8kWh battery (pictured). Picture: SUPPLIED
To support PHEV production, Ford has implemented upgrades at the Silverton facility, including sustainability initiatives.

“We have implemented an extensive range of waste reduction and recycling initiatives, including a new water recycling project in the paint shop that conserves around 14,400m³ of water annually, and we have plans to expand recycled water usage across the plant,” Berry said.

A new scrapyard has been built to increase on-site sorting and recycling of cardboard, paper and plastic, aligning with Ford’s global objective of achieving zero waste to landfill. The plant is also exploring ways to repurpose waste into sustainable byproducts.

Meanwhile, the facility’s solar car park, equipped with more than 30,000 solar panels, generates 13.4MW of electricity — enough to power the plant during daylight hours.

The plug-in hybrid variant is scheduled to launch in Europe, Australia and New Zealand in 2025. Picture: SUPPLIED
“We are very close to bolstering our solar system with other alternative energy and storage supplies that will take us a big step closer to exclusively using carbon-free electricity for all of our manufacturing operations,” Berry said.

Upgrades to the paint shop are also under way to enhance efficiency and quality. A new pre-treatment electro-dipping system is being installed to improve paint durability. The project is being phased in to minimise disruptions to production.

“This truly is a Built Ford Proud moment as every Ford Ranger we produce, including the advanced new Ranger PHEV, benefits from these wide-ranging environmental upgrades and improvements,” Berry said.

“It positions the Silverton plant as a leader in creating a more environmentally conscious and sustainable manufacturing ecosystem.”

