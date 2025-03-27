Nissan Leaf returns as maker outlines new model plans
Upcoming new models also include new, all-electric versions of the Juke and Micra
Nissan has showcased an array of new and refreshed models for various regions, along with the next-generation Micra. The upcoming line-up that includes new Infiniti models is available with combustion engines, hybrids, plug-in-electric hybrids (Phev) and battery electric vehicles (BEV), including the all-new Leaf.
The first generation Nissan Leaf unveiled in August 2009 was the world's first mass-market produced battery electric vehicle. Two generations of the model have been spawned, and only the first generation was marketed in SA. The Leaf could travel 160km from a 24kW battery with home-charging capability from a domestic electric socket. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.