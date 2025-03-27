The 2025 range of Porsche luxury sports cars will come with an enhanced infotainment system fitted with Dolby Atmos. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Porsche communications management (PCM) system is being upgraded in MY25 Carrera, Taycan, Cayenne and Panamera models.
The improved infotainment system has faster responses, an expanded range of functions and direct access to a larger number of apps through the new Porsche app centre.
Depending on market, there’s a wide range of Porsche and third-party apps that include news services, media libraries, weather apps, driving routes, charging points for electric vehicles, gaming, apps to control smart home functions and popular streaming apps for music, video and podcasts to be enjoyed more with the new Dolby Atmos sound technology.
With the MY25 PCM update, Porsche is also adding the immersive sound technology to vehicles fitted with the high-end audio systems from Boseand Burmester for an orchestral sound experience for the occupants.
The prerequisite is an audio source that supports Dolby Atmos, and the vast majority of the world’s biggest music artists have already released their work in Dolby Atmos.
International News
New infotainment system for 2025 Porsche models
Porsche’s latest infotainment system is faster, has a wide range of apps and is fitted with Dolby Atmos
The Porsche communications management (PCM) system is being upgraded in MY25 Carrera, Taycan, Cayenne and Panamera models.
The improved infotainment system has faster responses, an expanded range of functions and direct access to a larger number of apps through the new Porsche app centre.
Depending on market, there’s a wide range of Porsche and third-party apps that include news services, media libraries, weather apps, driving routes, charging points for electric vehicles, gaming, apps to control smart home functions and popular streaming apps for music, video and podcasts to be enjoyed more with the new Dolby Atmos sound technology.
With the MY25 PCM update, Porsche is also adding the immersive sound technology to vehicles fitted with the high-end audio systems from Bose and Burmester for an orchestral sound experience for the occupants.
The prerequisite is an audio source that supports Dolby Atmos, and the vast majority of the world’s biggest music artists have already released their work in Dolby Atmos.
REVIEW: Impressive Omoda C9 marred by digital gremlins
New book celebrates 60 years of Porsche racing at Kyalami
New Vanquish Volante is Aston Martin’s most powerful drop-top
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.