Life / Motoring

International News

New infotainment system for 2025 Porsche models

Porsche’s latest infotainment system is faster, has a wide range of apps and is fitted with Dolby Atmos

27 March 2025 - 17:37
by Motor News Reporter
The 2025 range of Porsche luxury sports cars will come with an enhanced infotainment system fitted with Dolby Atmos. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Porsche communications management (PCM) system is being upgraded in MY25 Carrera, Taycan, Cayenne and Panamera models.

The improved infotainment system has faster responses, an expanded range of functions and direct access to a larger number of apps through the new Porsche app centre.

Depending on market, there’s a wide range of Porsche and third-party apps that include news services, media libraries, weather apps, driving routes, charging points for electric vehicles, gaming, apps to control smart home functions and popular streaming apps for music, video and podcasts to be enjoyed more with the new Dolby Atmos sound technology.

With the MY25 PCM update, Porsche is also adding the immersive sound technology to vehicles fitted with the high-end audio systems from Bose and Burmester for an orchestral sound experience for the occupants.

The prerequisite is an audio source that supports Dolby Atmos, and the vast majority of the world’s biggest music artists have already released their work in Dolby Atmos. 

