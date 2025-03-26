New Citroën C3 panel van announced as global CEO visits SA

The budget -friendly and best-selling Citroen C3 crossover will welcome a new panel van derivative this year. Picture: SUPPLIED
Thierry Koskas, the global head of Citroën, is in SA to meet local stakeholders.
His visit coincides with the announcement that the French brand will introduce a new panel van model based on the C3 crossover for the local market.
With the B-segment competition such as the Renault Kiger, Chery Tiggo 4 Pro and Nissan Magnite adding panel van models to their catalogues after the demise of half-ton bakkies, including the Nissan NP200 and Chevrolet Utility, the French brand confirms it will introduce a C3-based panel van derivative in 2025. The vehicle, aimed at small-to-medium enterprises, is converted locally by RMAA SA in Silverton, Pretoria.
Tasked with guiding the 105-year old French brand into the fast changing landscape of the global automotive industry, Koskas also discussed plans for electrification. He said the brand is ramping up its new energy vehicle (NEV) product offerings, including EVs and hybrids, but only in markets where demand is growing, such as in India.
The Asian country, where some of Citroën’s models are built, is the fourth largest producer of cars in the world, and the third largest in sales, shifting a record 4.27-million units in 2024.
Global Citroën CEO and sales & marketing director Thierry Koskas. Picture: SUPPLIED
Growth in demand for EVs in India is spurred on by that country’s government incentives and infrastructure development.
On the other hand, SA is a B-segment market that sells just more than 500,000 cars annually, with a small EV uptake, and it’s been two weeks since the SA Treasury announced a first-time R1bn investment in the local production and assembly of new-energy vehicles and batteries.
Koskas said he had no immediate intentions to bring EVs to SA, or any market where the business case doesn’t add up.
Until things change, Citroën SA will continue with its current line-up of combustion engine models, including the C3 and C3 Aircross. The former model is the brand’s best performer with 850 units sold in 2024.
The Citroën Basalt vision from 2024 is part of model considerations for SA in the near future. Picture: SUPPLIED
Another option being considered for SA is the Basalt — a stylish, India-built crossover aimed at the crowded mid-size SUV space.
With 36 dealerships in SA, Citroën has a small footprint but Koskas says the company is constantly evaluating expansion opportunities. In Europe, however, models such as the small and electric Citroën Ami quadricycle that recently drove 16,000km from Morocco to Cape Town are sold purely online.
“It’s these bold moves and others that characterise the Citroën brand from the rest of the Stellantis cousins,” said Koskas.
He added that in terms of positioning his cars are built as stylish but comfortable entry-level offerings, a legacy that goes as far back as the DS of 1955.
NEWS
New Citroën C3 panel van announced as global CEO visits SA
The French boss also shares company’s future plans and stance on new energy vehicles
Thierry Koskas, the global head of Citroën, is in SA to meet local stakeholders.
His visit coincides with the announcement that the French brand will introduce a new panel van model based on the C3 crossover for the local market.
With the B-segment competition such as the Renault Kiger, Chery Tiggo 4 Pro and Nissan Magnite adding panel van models to their catalogues after the demise of half-ton bakkies, including the Nissan NP200 and Chevrolet Utility, the French brand confirms it will introduce a C3-based panel van derivative in 2025. The vehicle, aimed at small-to-medium enterprises, is converted locally by RMAA SA in Silverton, Pretoria.
Tasked with guiding the 105-year old French brand into the fast changing landscape of the global automotive industry, Koskas also discussed plans for electrification. He said the brand is ramping up its new energy vehicle (NEV) product offerings, including EVs and hybrids, but only in markets where demand is growing, such as in India.
The Asian country, where some of Citroën’s models are built, is the fourth largest producer of cars in the world, and the third largest in sales, shifting a record 4.27-million units in 2024.
Growth in demand for EVs in India is spurred on by that country’s government incentives and infrastructure development.
On the other hand, SA is a B-segment market that sells just more than 500,000 cars annually, with a small EV uptake, and it’s been two weeks since the SA Treasury announced a first-time R1bn investment in the local production and assembly of new-energy vehicles and batteries.
Koskas said he had no immediate intentions to bring EVs to SA, or any market where the business case doesn’t add up.
Until things change, Citroën SA will continue with its current line-up of combustion engine models, including the C3 and C3 Aircross. The former model is the brand’s best performer with 850 units sold in 2024.
Another option being considered for SA is the Basalt — a stylish, India-built crossover aimed at the crowded mid-size SUV space.
With 36 dealerships in SA, Citroën has a small footprint but Koskas says the company is constantly evaluating expansion opportunities. In Europe, however, models such as the small and electric Citroën Ami quadricycle that recently drove 16,000km from Morocco to Cape Town are sold purely online.
“It’s these bold moves and others that characterise the Citroën brand from the rest of the Stellantis cousins,” said Koskas.
He added that in terms of positioning his cars are built as stylish but comfortable entry-level offerings, a legacy that goes as far back as the DS of 1955.
FIRST DRIVE | MINI Aceman EV lands in SA
It’s just become a lot cheaper to bulletproof your car in SA
Electric Citroëns complete 16,000km trip across Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.