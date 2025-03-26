BOOKS
New book celebrates 60 years of Porsche racing at Kyalami
High-octane 378 pages cover Porsche cars, engines and drivers that raced at famous SA circuit over six decades
26 March 2025 - 15:29
For fans of Porsche’s racing history in SA, a new coffee table book titled 60 Years of Porsche Racing at Kyalami has been published.
The 378-page large format, hard cover book covers the competition history of the famed German marque at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit with forewords by Porsche racers Derek Bell, David Piper and Sarel van der Merwe, and by Kyalami owner Toby Venter, himself a longtime Porsche racer...
