Propstore has some movie car gems on auction in the US

Frank Sinatra, George Barris and the Zebra Mustang from the movie 'Marriage on the Rocks.' Picture: SUPPLIED
Propstore will host a three-day sale of memorabilia from past beloved movies at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles from March 26-28.
Apart from more than 1,350 rare and screen-used props and costumes, there is a line-up of movie-used cars on offer.
First up is the George Barris-built 1965 Custom “Zebra” Mustang that Jim Blake used to drop off Tracy Edwards, played by actress and singer Nancy Sinatra, in the 1965 movie Marriage on the Rocks.
Edwards’ father, Dan Edwards, was played by crooner Frank Sinatra, Nancy’s father in real life, who questioned the unique style of the vehicle in the movie.
It’s expected to fetch between $100,000 (R1.8m) and $200,000 (R3.6m).
The Oldmobile Cutlass, produced between 1961 and 1999, was named after a type of sword. Picture: SUPPLIED
Oldsmobile Cutlass
If you fancy the rust orange Oldsmobile Cutlass that flung John Wick into other vehicles and street objects in the fourth installation of the action flick as he made his way to Sacre-Coeur to be attacked by various assassins, the car is also on sale.
The vehicle, VIN 336870Z106302, featured an original engine and includes registration paperwork from Germany. It is not registered in the US for legal street usage.
They are asking between $25,000 (R453,868) and $50,000 (R907,885.)
The Ford Econoline (also known as the Ford E-series) were full-size vans sold in the US from 1961. Picture: SUPPLIED
1973 Ford Econoline
Luis’s (Michael Pena’s) 1973 Ford Econoline from the Ant-Man.
Luis, Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) former cellmate turned heist team member, drove the Econoline throughout most of their escapades together.
In later films, Luis faces up to Thanos (Josh Brolin), who destroys him during the Battle of Earth.
Introduced as the replacement of the Ford F-series panel van, the Ford Econoline range of full-size vans was manufactured by the Ford Motor Company between 1961 and 2015.
The vehicle is being sold for between $15,000 (R272,383) and $30,000 (R544,635).
The 1973 Pinzgauer used in the 2011 movie 'Thor' was driven by the character Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Picture: SUPPLIED
1973 Pinzgauer 710K
Sticking to fantasy hero flicks, the Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) stunt 1973 Pinzgauer that her character used to study strange atmospheric phenomena occurring in New Mexico is also available.
ThePinzgauer is a no-nonsense, military-grade family off-roader built in the late 1960s bySteyr-Daimler-PuchofGraz,Austria, famous manufacturers of the Mercedes-AMG G63. It was named after thePinzgauer Austrian breed of cattle. It’s estimated to cost between $12,000 (R217,865) and $24,000 (R435,784).
The Propstore first opened in 1998. Founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favourite films, and he found that he could provide collectors access to the coveted pieces.
The auctions began in 2014, the Propstore regularly hosting live auctions. You can visit them onwww.propstore.com.
