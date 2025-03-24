MOTORSPORT
Red Bull will support struggling Lawson — for now
Like Sergio Perez, Liam Lawson is finding out how tough it is to be Max Verstappen’s teammate
24 March 2025 - 08:52
Red Bull will support struggling Liam Lawson as best they can, team boss Christian Horner said after the New Zealander drew a blank for the second race in a row in China on Sunday with questions being asked about his Formula One future.
Lawson has replaced Mexican Sergio Perez alongside four-times F1 champion Max Verstappen in one of the toughest jobs in the sport...
