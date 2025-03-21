NEWS
New Ford EcoSport rumoured
The popular crossover is set to make a comeback after being canned in 2022
24 March 2025 - 08:46
Rumours of the Ford EcoSport being revived have intensified in recent months, with reports that a successor to the discontinued compact SUV might be built in Europe or India.
According to Motor1, the third-generation model may be built by Ford Europe in Spain and arrive in 2026 with petrol-electric and pure electric powertrains. It is also speculated that EcoSport production may resume at the Chennai factory in India where the vehicle was previously built...
