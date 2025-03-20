Seventh DJ Rally win for Springs rider Gavin Walton

The first three 2025 DJ Rally riders were, from left, runner-up Adrian Hollis, winner Gavin Walton and third-placed Martin Kaiser, seen here at the VVC clubhouse prizegiving. Picture: SUPPLIED
Gavin Walton of Springs, Ekurhuleni, notched up his seventh win in the Durban-Johannesburg (DJ) regularity rally for classic motorcycles made before 1937.
Walton recorded a score of 289 for the two-day event, which took competitors from the Hillcrest Shopping Centre outside Durban to the Benoni Northerns Sports Club on March 14 and 15.
The 64-year old Walton, who again rode his 1936 500cc AJS, equalled the late Kevin Robertson’s record of seven wins in the event, which has been run annually since 1970, except for 1974, due to fuel restrictions, and in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
This year’s event was the 53rd in the series, which commemorates the actual road race held between Durban and Joburg from 1913-1936 before it was cancelled due to safety concerns.
It is for this reason that competing motorcycles must have been built no later than 1936 — 89 years ago.
Runner-up was Adrian Hollis on his 1935 500cc Sunbeam Lion with a score of 328. The score is made up of the seconds early or late at the various control points on the route, of which there were 38 on each of the two days.
In third place was Martin Kaiser on a 1934 500cc Sunbeam with a score of 411, and fourth was Mike Venables on a 1933 BSA Blue Star, with 473 points. Ryan Duncan on a 1934 500cc Norton 18 was fifth with 475 points.
There were 53 finishers this year from an original entry of 76 riders.
Benita Palmer, on a 1935 250cc Rudge Rapid, was the highest placed of the five women entrants, finishing 27th overall.
Justin Langley (1936 500cc Ariel Red Hunter) was the highest placed of the nine first time entrants, taking 15th position.
The oldest motorcycle to complete the 2025 DJ Rally was the 1921 1,000 cc Harley-Davidson of Hans Coertse and daughter Camilla Hyson. They placed 14th out of 53 finishers. Picture: SUPPLIED
The oldest rider to compete the course was Clifford le Roux, 87, who rode a 1936 AJS and finished 49th.
The oldest motorcycle to complete the course was a 1921 1,000cc Harley-Davidson ridden by Hans Coertse with his daughter Camilla Hyson in the sidecar. They placed 14th.
Neville Smith, the oldest entrant at 89, was involved in a collision on the way to the start and ended up in hospital with five broken ribs. Another competitor, Jaycee van Rooyen, gave up his ride to look after his friend.
Trevor Binder, the father of MotoGP riders Brad and Darryn, was again a competitor on the DJ, finishing 31st on his 1925 600cc Indian Scout.
The weather this year was reasonable for riding, with some light rain and low temperatures. Fortunately the heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal had fallen the day before the start, so the route was unaffected.
“It was a most enjoyable event, with tough competition over an excellent route,” said winner Walton.
Third-placed Martin Kaiser (1934 500cc Sunbeam) trailed a plume of smoke as he approached the final control at the Benoni Northerns Sports Club. Picture: SUPPLIED
Brian Noik, chair of the promoters, the Vintage and Veteran Club of SA (VVC), said: “We thank our main sponsors iTOO for their support, and all our benefactors and supporters.
“We also wish Neville Smith a speedy recovery and thank Hans Hartmann of KwaZulu-Natal Private Ambulance for their quick response to the accident.
“We also would like to thank the municipalities, police and traffic departments from the areas the route passed through for their support.”
Local News
Seventh DJ Rally win for Springs rider Gavin Walton
Ekurhuleni vintage and veteran motorcyclist’s top spot equals the late Kevin Robertson’s record
