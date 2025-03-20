International News
New VW Golf GTI 50th anniversary edition set for June reveal
Model celebrates the golden jubilee celebrations the hot-hatch series that debuted in 1976
20 March 2025 - 14:31
Volkswagen has confirmed it will reveal a new Golf GTI special edition to commemorate the upcoming 50th anniversary of the nameplate in 2026. The first Golf GTI debuted in 1976.
To be revealed at the ADAC 24-hour race at the Nürburgring in June, it follows the launch of the Golf GTI Clubsport at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in June 2024...
