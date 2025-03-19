GM to use Nvidia AI chips in its cars and factories

GM previously used Nvidia’s chips to power its self-driving Cruise robotaxis. Picture: REUTERS
General Motors will use AI chips and software from Nvidia to develop autonomous vehicle technology for its vehicles and to improve workflow at its factories, the companies said on Tuesday.
Traditional carmakers have struggled to commercialise autonomous technology that has been more challenging and expensive than expected but has emerged as a way to boost sales and rake in subscription revenue from motorists.
The companies plan to work together to build AI systems using Nvidia’s platforms to train AI manufacturing models for factory planning. GM also plans to use Nvidia’s autonomous techfor future advanced driver-assistance systems.
Asked about financial terms, a GM spokesperson said the companies had a strategic collaboration on using AI in manufacturing and GM would buy chips from Nvidia for driver-assistance technology.
A slew of carmakers and suppliers, including Toyota and Hyundai, have partnered this year with Nvidia to develop their autonomous driving capabilities in the face of competition from Tesla, which uses proprietary technology to run its Full Self-Driving system.
GM used Nvidia’s chips to power its self-driving Cruise robotaxis. But it started developing custom chips in-house to reduce cost and dependency before it shut down the robotaxi businesslast year to focus instead on AV technology for personal vehicles.
GM has forecast that its Super Cruise driver-assistance technology would earn about $2bn in total annual revenue within five years. Super Cruise is free for three years, after which customers are offered subscriptions for $25 a month or $250 a year.
Other companies that have partnered Nvidia for their advanced driver-assistance systems include Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD, German carmaker Mercedes-Benz, and US EV start-up Rivian.
GM had previously used Nvidia’s platforms for training AI models, including for simulation and validation.
NEWS
GM to use Nvidia AI chips in its cars and factories
General Motors also plans to use the company’s autonomous tech for future advanced driver-assistance systems
Reuters
