Toronto mayor Olivia Chow speaks to reporters at a news conference outside a fire station in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on March 17 2025. Picture: REUTERS/WA LONE
Toronto — Toronto is no longer providing financial incentives for Tesla vehicles purchased as taxis or ride shares due to trade tensions with the US, the city’s mayor, Olivia Chow, said on Monday.
The city is promoting the adoption of electric vehicles purchased as vehicles for hire by giving drivers and owners a reduction in licensing fees and renewal fees until the end of 2029, to help it lower emissions.
But from March 1, Tesla vehicles are no longer eligible for the incentives, Chow said at a news conference.
“The vehicles for hire, like taxis, will have to find a different kind of car,” she said after the news conference. “There are other electric cars they could purchase.”
The exclusion will continue until trade issues with the US are resolved, she said.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Chow said the decision was made to target and respond to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is a top adviser to US President Donald Trump. Trump has called for Canada’s annexation and imposed tariffs on Canadian products, angering Canadians.
“We have certainly said that if you want to buy a Tesla, go ahead, but don’t count on taxpayer money to subsidise it,” she said.
Chow said the financial impact of the move would not be large.
Toronto pulls Tesla incentives amid US trade war
Financial incentives will longer be provided for the electric vehicles purchased as taxis or ride shares
Toronto — Toronto is no longer providing financial incentives for Tesla vehicles purchased as taxis or ride shares due to trade tensions with the US, the city’s mayor, Olivia Chow, said on Monday.
The city is promoting the adoption of electric vehicles purchased as vehicles for hire by giving drivers and owners a reduction in licensing fees and renewal fees until the end of 2029, to help it lower emissions.
But from March 1, Tesla vehicles are no longer eligible for the incentives, Chow said at a news conference.
“The vehicles for hire, like taxis, will have to find a different kind of car,” she said after the news conference. “There are other electric cars they could purchase.”
The exclusion will continue until trade issues with the US are resolved, she said.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Chow said the decision was made to target and respond to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is a top adviser to US President Donald Trump. Trump has called for Canada’s annexation and imposed tariffs on Canadian products, angering Canadians.
“We have certainly said that if you want to buy a Tesla, go ahead, but don’t count on taxpayer money to subsidise it,” she said.
Chow said the financial impact of the move would not be large.
“It’s more symbolic,” she said.
Reuters
Tariffs will shred Canadian, Mexican and US growth, warns OECD
Bank of Canada warns of new crisis as it cuts rates to counter tariffs
Musk activists target Tesla to protest Doge cuts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Tesla offers free assisted driving service in China
BYD launches super fast charging system for electric vehicles
Zeekr and Xpeng to offer first EVs with L3 autonomy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.