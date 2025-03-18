Life / Motoring

Toronto pulls Tesla incentives amid US trade war

Financial incentives will longer be provided for the electric vehicles purchased as taxis or ride shares

18 March 2025 - 18:20
by Wa Lone
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Toronto mayor Olivia Chow speaks to reporters at a news conference outside a fire station in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on March 17 2025. Picture: REUTERS/WA LONE
Toronto mayor Olivia Chow speaks to reporters at a news conference outside a fire station in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on March 17 2025. Picture: REUTERS/WA LONE

Toronto — Toronto is no longer providing financial incentives for Tesla vehicles purchased as taxis or ride shares due to trade tensions with the US, the city’s mayor, Olivia Chow, said on Monday.

The city is promoting the adoption of electric vehicles purchased as vehicles for hire by giving drivers and owners a reduction in licensing fees and renewal fees until the end of 2029, to help it lower emissions.

But from March 1, Tesla vehicles are no longer eligible for the incentives, Chow said at a news conference.

“The vehicles for hire, like taxis, will have to find a different kind of car,” she said after the news conference. “There are other electric cars they could purchase.”

The exclusion will continue until trade issues with the US are resolved, she said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chow said the decision was made to target and respond to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is a top adviser to US President Donald Trump. Trump has called for Canada’s annexation and imposed tariffs on Canadian products, angering Canadians.

“We have certainly said that if you want to buy a Tesla, go ahead, but don’t count on taxpayer money to subsidise it,” she said.

Chow said the financial impact of the move would not be large.

“It’s more symbolic,” she said.

Reuters

Tariffs will shred Canadian, Mexican and US growth, warns OECD

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has cut its global economic outlook due to Donald Trump’s trade war
World
1 day ago

Bank of Canada warns of new crisis as it cuts rates to counter tariffs

Bank governor Tiff Macklem warns that the economic impact of Trump’s decisions could be severe
World
6 days ago

Musk activists target Tesla to protest Doge cuts

Grassroots movement protests billionaire’s role in sweeping cutbacks to federal workforce at behest of President Donald Trump
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
BIG READ: Trump’s revolt has just begun
Life
2.
Lamborghini’s new R7.5m supercar is available to ...
Life / Motoring
3.
These are SA’s best-selling bakkies
Life / Motoring
4.
Driver behaviour the focus of 2024 road safety ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Where housing, wealth and racial inequality ...
Life

Related Articles

Tesla offers free assisted driving service in China

Companies

BYD launches super fast charging system for electric vehicles

Life / Motoring

Zeekr and Xpeng to offer first EVs with L3 autonomy

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.