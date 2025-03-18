Gordon Murray to celebrate 60 years at Goodwood Festival

The range of cars created by Gordon Murray will be on display at various points of the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Picture: SUPPLIED
Professor Gordon Murray, the SA-born engineering power house and founder of the Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) brand, is celebrating 60 years of excellence as the central feature marque at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed from July 10-13.
From 1965 to 2025, Murray has delivered vehicles that exhibit driving perfection, engineering art and innovative lightweight design. Throughout the FOS, GMA’s modern-day supercars will share the stage with a host of Murray-designed road and race cars spanning 60-years.
His projects include some 20 Brabham F1 cars — including the famous “fan car” that the late Niki Lauda drove to victory in the 1978 Swedish Grand Prix — and a host of McLaren F1 cars, and the McLaren MP4/4car that gaveAyrton Sennahis first F1 Championship in 1988.
Modern projects include the T.25 city car and the GMA T.50 and T.33 range of supercars with central placing of steering-wheels and powered by naturally-aspirated Cosworth V12 engines paired with autos or manual transmissions.
But perhaps the seminal moment in Murray’s career came in 1998 when theMcLaren F1 hedesigned set theGuinness World Recordfor theworld’s fastest production car, reaching 386.4km/h.
The iconic and Gordon Murray designed McLaren F1 became the fastest production in world car in 1998. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Central Feature Marque
Designed by the British artist and designer Gerry Judah in 1997, the central feature marque at the Goodwood FOS is the focal point for the biggest celebrations at the Festival of Speed. Each year, car manufacturers take turns to partner with Judah to create unique and memorable sculptures.
Below is the list of manufacturers who have used the feature to celebrate milestones.
1997:50 years of Ferrari
1998:50 years of Porsche
1999:90 years of Audi
2000:Jaguar's return to Formula One
2001:100 years of Mercedes-Benz
2002:Renault's return to Formula 1 as a constructor
2003:50 years of Ford
2004:100 years of Rolls-Royce
2005:40 years of Honda Grand Prix success
2006:100 years of Renault in Grands Prix
2007:50 years of Toyota in motorsport
2008:60 years of Land Rover
2009:100 years of Audi
Porsche's iteration of the central feature display for its 75th anniversary celebrations. Picture: SUPPLIED
2010:100 years of Alfa Romeo
2011:50 years of the Jaguar E-type
2012:60 years of Lotus
2013:50 years of the Porsche 911
2014:120 years of Mercedes-Benz in Motorsport
2016: 40 years of BMW M
2017:Bernie Ecclestone
2018: 70 years of Porsche
2022: 50 years of BMW M GmbH’s
2023:70 years of Porsche
2024:100 years of MG
2025:60 years of design and engineering by Professor Gordon Murray.
“For 60 years I have enjoyed the design and engineering challenge of pushing the boundaries of what’s possible — be that in racing or road cars,” said Murray.
“The supercars that Gordon Murray Automotive builds today are inspired by every car I’ve designed, raced, and owned. Lightweight design, innovative use of materials, the latest technologies and even bending the laws of physics come into all we do.”
