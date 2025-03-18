Life / Motoring

NEWS

BYD launches super fast charging system for electric vehicles

Megawatt charger can top up an electric car in five minutes — nearly as quickly as filling an ordinary fuel tank

18 March 2025 - 15:52
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
BYD accounts for more than a third of EV sales in China but its owners have to date largely relied on charging run by third-party operators. Picture: REUTERS
BYD accounts for more than a third of EV sales in China but its owners have to date largely relied on charging run by third-party operators. Picture: REUTERS

China’s BYD has unveiled a megawatt charging system it says can charge an electric vehicle (EV) as quickly as filling up a fuel tank — and also says it will build a network across China, igniting a new supercharging race.

Here are more details about the Chinese electric vehicle giant’s new technology and why the fast-charging space is attracting interest:

Why does fast-charging EV technology matter?

Drivers sceptical of EVs have cited worries that their batteries could go flat during long-distance drives, prompting carmakers to come up with fast-charging as well as battery-swapping technology as solutions.

BYD said its 'super e-platform' will be capable of peak charging of 1,000kW, enabling cars that use it to travel 400km on a five-minute charge. Picture: SUPPLIED
BYD said its 'super e-platform' will be capable of peak charging of 1,000kW, enabling cars that use it to travel 400km on a five-minute charge. Picture: SUPPLIED

Chinese carmakers are increasingly using such technologies as key selling points to attract buyers in a hyper-competitive market. These technologies have been credited with contributing to the high adoption of EVs in China.

Tesla also offers ultra-fast chargers.

How does BYD’S new system compare to others?

BYD said its so-called “super e-platform” will be capable of peak charging of 1,000kW, enabling cars that use it to travel 400km on a five-minute charge.

To achieve such performance, BYD said it had developed a package of technologies including batteries with a 10C charging multiplier, which means they can be charged at 10 times the battery’s capacity per hour. Others include:

  • High-power motors.
  • High-volt silicon carbide power chips.
  • Fast chargers that support 1,000kW of power.

By comparison, Tesla mainly sticks with a 400-volt system that can charge at up to 250kW for its EVs. The exceptions for the US carmaker are its:

  • Cybertruck, which runs on an 800-volt architecture with a maximum rate of 350kW.
  • Semi-truck that has a 1,000-volt power train.

 

Zeekr, Geely’s premium EV brand, launched an 800-volt platform last year that can charge 80% of a 75kwh battery in its Zeekr 007 sedan from 10% in 10.5 minutes.

Li Auto and Xpeng have similar technology that can achieve a more than 400km driving range on a 10-minute charge.

Why does BYD now want to build a charging network?

BYD accounts for more than a third of the EV sales in China but its owners have largely relied on other carmakers’ charging facilities or public charging poles run by third-party operators to date.

The company said the latest super e-platform required its own fast chargers and that it would build more than 4,000 such charging stations across China, without specifying a time frame.

Founder Wang Chuanfu, at the unveiling event on Monday, also appealed to external investors, saying the company would welcome their help in building more.

BYD would, however, be playing catch up: Chinese carmaker Nio has the most extensive charging network in China, including nearly 2,700 fast charging stations.

Tesla had led with its efforts since 2014 in China and built more than 2,000 stations, or 11,500 Superchargers, as of September.

Drivers sceptical of EVs have cited worries that their batteries could go flat during long-distance drives, prompting carmakers to come up with fast-charging solutions. Picture: RIMIDOLOVE/123RF
Drivers sceptical of EVs have cited worries that their batteries could go flat during long-distance drives, prompting carmakers to come up with fast-charging solutions. Picture: RIMIDOLOVE/123RF

Smaller players such as Li Auto, Xpeng and Zeekr have also been ramping up efforts to expand their fast-charging networks.

Li Auto said last week it had built 1,900 fast-charging stations since April 2023.

Zeekr said last year it aimed to build 100,000 ultra-fast charging poles, or 2,000 ultra-fast charging stations, nationwide by 2026.

Huawei has also built liquid-cooled ultra-fast charging piles that supports a maximum charging power of 600kW and vehicles of up to 1,000-volt architecture. Its deployment of charging facilities including ultra-fast chargers had exceeded 50,000 piles as of last year.

Are there any concerns?

Analysts have warned that mass adoption of fast-charging technology will put extra pressure on power-grid capacity, which would require additional efforts and investments to upgrade infrastructure.

BYD said it would tackle the challenge by equipping an energy storage unit with each of its fast chargers, which analysts said would make such facilities more costly.

Reuters

New Mercedes-Benz CLA premiered as an electric coupe-sedan

Fear not, hybrids are also planned for a later debut in the significantly upgraded car
Life
4 days ago

REVIEW: Range Rover Evoque PHEV is pricey but formidably frugal

Denis Droppa examines the merits of diesel versus plug-in hybrid power in the Evoque line-up
Life
6 days ago

Volkswagen teases more affordable EV

ID. Every1 show car is a more affordable EV as successor to the Up! hatch
Life
1 week ago

Volvo launches electric ES90 as a segment-straddling luxury EV

Volvo says it’s leaving it up to you to decide if its new model is a sedan, fastback or SUV
Life
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
BIG READ: Trump’s revolt has just begun
Life
2.
Lamborghini’s new R7.5m supercar is available to ...
Life / Motoring
3.
These are SA’s best-selling bakkies
Life / Motoring
4.
Driver behaviour the focus of 2024 road safety ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Where housing, wealth and racial inequality ...
Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.