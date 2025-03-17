INVESTING IN CARS
Third Nigel Mansell RM Sotheby’s collection announced
The new batch of collectible memorabilia includes trophies and wearables
Auctioneer RM Sotheby’s has announced the addition of new memorabilia to the Nigel Mansell Collection, which is offered without reserve. The online-only sale takes place between April 23-28 as part of larger Shift Online: Europe and Middle East auction.
The Mansell collection includes many souvenirs collected by the 1992 Formula One champion from his racing career including trophies, clothing, helmets and a “Wall of Champions” framed picture signed by himself, Nelson Piquet and Alain Prost. It’s only the signature of the late Ayrton Senna that’s missing and they are looking for between R12,000-R23,000 for the image...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.