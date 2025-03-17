NEW MODELS
Lamborghini’s new R7.5m supercar is available to order in SA
Lamborghini Temerario visits SA ahead of its sales debut in 2026
17 March 2025 - 11:45
The Lamborghini Temerario made its first appearance in SA when it was unveiled at an exclusive reveal hosted by Lamborghini Johannesburg, at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit last week.
The petrol-electric coupé made its global debut in August and succeeds the Huracán as the Italian firm’s junior supercar. It is the latest model in the Lamborghini high performance electrified vehicle (HPEV) range after the Revuelto. With the recent launch of the Urus SE, the Temerario marks the completion of the Lamborghini’s hybrid transformation...
