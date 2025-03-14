New Mercedes-Benz CLA premiered as an electric coupe-sedan

The new Mercedes-Benz CLA debuts significant changes to the compact four-coupe range. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Mercedes-Benz CLA has debuted with battery-electric coupe-sedan guise with a more glamorous face and a “frunk” — a play on the word “trunk” meaning a front boot.
Petrol hybrids are set to join the line-up at a later stage, and the new front end said to sport a shark nose features an illuminated grille that greets and bids farewell to the driver with various animations. The central star may also be fully or partially illuminated while the rear styling mimics the larger EQE sedan cousin.
With a length of 4,723mm, width of 2,021mm and height of 1,468mm, the new model is larger than its predecessor. Naturally, the wheelbase grows, and now measures 2,790mm versus the 2,729mm in the old car. Head and front legroom expands, but elbow and shoulder room decreases inside, according to the company.
The rear boot shrinks too, by 55l, now offering 405l of storage space. The new frunk that adds 101l more ensures the new CLA has an SUV rivalling capaciousness of 506l in total, and you continue to enter the cabin through frameless doors with retractable door handles, optional with the keyless-go function.
All-new CLA models get a panoramic roof as standard, and standard-grade Progressive Line equipment includes LED lights, multifunction leather steering wheel, heated leather/fabric upholstery seats, single-zone climate control, four USB-C charging ports as a start.
The interior size grows in some areas, bringing more amenities and the optional fitment of the MBUX Superscreen display. Picture: SUPPLIED
The optional AMG Line brings 18” alloy wheels, specific front and rear bumper with air intakes and a chrome splitter, a flat rim sports leather steering wheel, sports seats and AMG bushed steel pedal set. The Night Package that combines with both the standard and AMG Line introduces high-gloss black exterior trim elements, and specific 18-inch alloy wheels.
There’s also an AMG Plus line if you want a high-gloss black rear spoiler, illuminated black door sills, exclusive 19” alloy wheels and Red Manufaktur seat belts. The interior ambience is lifted through a new minimalist design concept, of which the highlight is the new and optional floating MBUX Superscreen, which extends across the entire interior width.
After market launch of the CLA, Mercedes-Benz says the MBUX Superscreen that runs a new and more sophisticated operating system with generative AI, ChatGPT4 0 and Google Gemini capability will be available as an optional extra with an additional 35.6cm (14” display) for the front passenger.
The new MBUX surround navigation introduced with the new E-Class is available with a 3D representation of the surroundings and route guidance in real-time that improves situational awareness. Head-up display, ambient lighting and a multifunction steering wheel with capacity switches are available. The switch for electric seat adjustment is now a circular form in galvanised surface finish.
The CLA rear is pure ‘Baby EQE’ in styling and also available in full-electric and hybrid models. Picture: SUPPLIED
A 16-speaker Burmester 3D surround sound system with an 850kW amplifier is available optionally, and with Dolby Atmos. SoundExperience — various sound worlds allow for an individual acoustic set-up, and selected as an app from the app grid. The range includes “Silver Waves”, “Vivid Flux”, “Serene Breeze” and Roaring Pulse” for the AMG Line.
The soundscapes include the AVAS pedestrian warning sound that can be set at one of two levels. The new CLA debuts as a battery electric vehicle. The entry-level CLA 250+ has output of 200kW/335Nm with a range of up to 792km. The CLA 350 4MATIC has 260kW/515Nm and positioned as the performance version that‘s able to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 4.9 seconds. Both models have 210km/h top speeds.
Their 800V electric architecture with lithium-ion batteries, a preheat function and an energy content of 85 kWh allows the CLA 250+ to be recharged to a range of up to 325km within 10 minutes. The modular architecture allows drivetrain flexibility.
More BEV choices will be added later, and customers will also be able to choose 1,5l four-cylinder petrol hybrids with three power levels available as front-wheel drive and 4MATIC all-wheel drive models, with electric cruise at speeds of up to about 100km/h.
Battery-electric CLA have the benefit of a 110 litre ‘frunk’ due to the absence of an engine in front. Picture: SUPPLIED
The CLA and SA
Mercedes-Benz SA’s Justin Jacobs confirms plans to launch the new CLA in SA in 2026, however, he is unable to confirm whether the local subsidiary will push on with launching the battery electric CLA or, wait to launch the hybrids with a scheduled late 2025 introduction.
SA’s slow pace adoption of electric cars, which saw Mercedes-Benz SA sell only 28 EQAs in 2023, will add to the frustration and could delay the start of local CLA sales to mid or late 2026.
