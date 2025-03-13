Lexus RZ gets MY25 changes, debuts faster 550e F Sport model

The new Lexus RZ 550e F Sport gets a sportier edge and specific styling cues. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lexus has introduced the enhanced RZ, the suave-looking battery electric SUV that premiered in 2023.
The premium mid-size SUV is 4,805mm long, 1,895mm wide with a height of 1,635mm and 2,850mm wheelbase. It competes with models such as the Volvo C40 Recharge as more expressive, coupe-like and fashionable crossovers.
The flashier cousin of the Lexus LX, RX and NX SUVs debut a new Lexus 550e F Sport derivative while the range benefits from a redesigned battery EV system.
A newly developed lithium-ion battery with an increased number of battery cells debuts, as well as high-output motors and the latest eAxle with less energy loss.
The changes improve the driving experience and extend the driving range, according to the Japanese company.
Range offerings include a 165kW/537Nm front-wheel drive RZ 350e entry model and all-wheel drive derivatives with 230kW and 250kW outputs.
All Lexus RX models have the same 537Nm torque output, including the RZ 500e that pumps out 280kW. The new RZ 550e F Sport range-topper arrives with 300kW/537Nm on tap.
The sportier version accelerates fastest too, with a 0-100km/h sprint in 4.4 seconds. The improvements in battery capacity across the range enhance charging performance, and reduce charging time by up to 30 minutes.
Additionally, the new battery preconditioning function optimises battery temperature before charging begins, preventing delays in cold weather.
The RZ 350e models have a driving range of 575km while the RZ 500e and new 550e F Sport model can respectively achieve 500km and 450km.
Furthermore, the models introduce Interactive Manual Drive for the first time, a feature that synchronises acceleration and deceleration with immersive sounds.
The yoke steering wheel is a stylish option designed to work with the steer-by-wire technology. Picture: SUPPLIED
A next-generation, and optional, steer-by-wire system debuts. Unlike traditional mechanical steering systems, the steer-by-wire technology transmits steering inputs via electrical signals.
Advantages include minimised road vibrations with more precise steering control within about 200 degrees from the neutral position.
The aircraft yoke-type tiller is linked with vehicles fitted with steer-by-wire. Circular steering wheels are fitted to the rest. The system also adjusts steering gear ratios based on vehicle speed, enhancing low-speed manoeuvrability with lighter inputs, stiffening slightly for agile handling on winding roads and at highway speeds. The front and rear suspensions have been optimised with better and variable damping system.
The refined Direct4 all-wheel drive system enhances traction and driving stability. During acceleration and straight-line launches, the system can adjust the torque split of 60:40 to 0:100 (front: rear). Between 80:20 to 0:100 (front: rear) can also be achieved, using driving data such as vehicle speed and steering angle to determine the best spread.
Active safety systems include the vehicle dynamics integrated management (VDIM) system that strives to provide a flatter, more composed driving experience, while also improving high-speed emergency handling.
The new RZ range also benefits from interior and exterior design tweaks. The new F Sport model gets functional elements such as the front lower bumper moulding, brake ducts, rear spoiler, rear lower bumper, 20-inch aero wheels and an exclusive new Neutrino grey colour.
Five monotone and four bi-tone options are available.
The Lexus RZ blends urban and extra-urban travels with enhanced all-electric propulsion. Picture: SUPPLIED
Interior features include a black and grey colour scheme, blue stitching accents, specially designed front seats, F Sport decals on the scuff plates and on the steering wheel, and aluminium pedals.
Lexus SA says plans to introduce the model locally are ongoing and will communicate market entry when the preparations that include planting a network of car chargers is completed.
International Launch
Lexus RZ gets MY25 changes, debuts faster 550e F Sport model
The stylish electric SUV gets a bigger battery, better steer-by-wire tech and a new F Sport model
Lexus has introduced the enhanced RZ, the suave-looking battery electric SUV that premiered in 2023.
The premium mid-size SUV is 4,805mm long, 1,895mm wide with a height of 1,635mm and 2,850mm wheelbase. It competes with models such as the Volvo C40 Recharge as more expressive, coupe-like and fashionable crossovers.
The flashier cousin of the Lexus LX, RX and NX SUVs debut a new Lexus 550e F Sport derivative while the range benefits from a redesigned battery EV system.
A newly developed lithium-ion battery with an increased number of battery cells debuts, as well as high-output motors and the latest eAxle with less energy loss.
The changes improve the driving experience and extend the driving range, according to the Japanese company.
Range offerings include a 165kW/537Nm front-wheel drive RZ 350e entry model and all-wheel drive derivatives with 230kW and 250kW outputs.
All Lexus RX models have the same 537Nm torque output, including the RZ 500e that pumps out 280kW. The new RZ 550e F Sport range-topper arrives with 300kW/537Nm on tap.
The sportier version accelerates fastest too, with a 0-100km/h sprint in 4.4 seconds. The improvements in battery capacity across the range enhance charging performance, and reduce charging time by up to 30 minutes.
Additionally, the new battery preconditioning function optimises battery temperature before charging begins, preventing delays in cold weather.
The RZ 350e models have a driving range of 575km while the RZ 500e and new 550e F Sport model can respectively achieve 500km and 450km.
Furthermore, the models introduce Interactive Manual Drive for the first time, a feature that synchronises acceleration and deceleration with immersive sounds.
A next-generation, and optional, steer-by-wire system debuts. Unlike traditional mechanical steering systems, the steer-by-wire technology transmits steering inputs via electrical signals.
Advantages include minimised road vibrations with more precise steering control within about 200 degrees from the neutral position.
The aircraft yoke-type tiller is linked with vehicles fitted with steer-by-wire. Circular steering wheels are fitted to the rest. The system also adjusts steering gear ratios based on vehicle speed, enhancing low-speed manoeuvrability with lighter inputs, stiffening slightly for agile handling on winding roads and at highway speeds. The front and rear suspensions have been optimised with better and variable damping system.
The refined Direct4 all-wheel drive system enhances traction and driving stability. During acceleration and straight-line launches, the system can adjust the torque split of 60:40 to 0:100 (front: rear). Between 80:20 to 0:100 (front: rear) can also be achieved, using driving data such as vehicle speed and steering angle to determine the best spread.
Active safety systems include the vehicle dynamics integrated management (VDIM) system that strives to provide a flatter, more composed driving experience, while also improving high-speed emergency handling.
The new RZ range also benefits from interior and exterior design tweaks. The new F Sport model gets functional elements such as the front lower bumper moulding, brake ducts, rear spoiler, rear lower bumper, 20-inch aero wheels and an exclusive new Neutrino grey colour.
Five monotone and four bi-tone options are available.
Interior features include a black and grey colour scheme, blue stitching accents, specially designed front seats, F Sport decals on the scuff plates and on the steering wheel, and aluminium pedals.
Lexus SA says plans to introduce the model locally are ongoing and will communicate market entry when the preparations that include planting a network of car chargers is completed.
Trump regime moves to reverse Biden electric car rules
REVIEW: Range Rover Evoque PHEV is pricey but formidably frugal
Audi SQ7 launched in SA with mighty 373kW
New Lexus LX Overtrail headlines MY25 upgrades
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.