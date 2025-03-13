International Launch
Exclusive ‘Black Rose’ Bentley Batur unveiled
With 18-karat rose gold imprints on the inside, the new Mulliner-perfected model is one of only 18 cars
13 March 2025 - 18:38
The Bentley Batur “Black Rose” is the latest creation by the Mulliner bespoke studio. The one-of-18 car and one of only three right-hand-drive Baturs is themed around the beauty of rose gold.
This car features exquisite and exclusive Black Rose metallic paintwork commissioned by Mulliner, with a gloss Beluga upper body. Satin rose gold accents adorn the front grille, mirror caps, lower body kit and 22" tritone wheels with carbon ceramic brakes with black calipers...
