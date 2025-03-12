LOCAL LAUNCH
Audi SQ7 launched in SA with mighty 373kW
12 March 2025 - 11:14
Audi SA has launched the potent SQ7 as flagship of its recently updated Q7 range of luxury SUVs.
The range-topping SQ7 musters 373kW and 770Nm from a 4.0l V8 biturbo petrol engine, giving it the ability to hit 100km/h in only four seconds. Top speed is electronically restricted to 250km/h...
