LOCAL LAUNCH
Toyota SA unveils detail and pricing of sporty Fortuner GR-S
SA's best selling large SUV arrives in a more powerful and strikingly styled GR-Sport model
11 March 2025 - 09:41
SA’s best selling large SUV has arrived in a striking GR-Sport 4x4 version with a more aggressive design and performance-focused upgrades.
Following in the footsteps of the Hilux GR-S III inspired by the company’s Dakar Rally competitor launched here in May 2024, the Fortuner GR-Sport boasts its most powerful diesel engine yet. The 2.8 GD-6 turbo diesel engine is tweaked to produce 165kW of power and 550Nm of torque, gains of 15kW and 50Nm over the regular Fortuner 2.8 GD-6...
