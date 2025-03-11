FEATURE
These are SA’s best-selling bakkies
Locally built pickups still lead the way but Chinese contenders make inroads
11 March 2025 - 10:33
New vehicle sales in SA started the year well by rising to 47,978 units in February, a gain of 7.3% compared to February 2024 and following a 10.4% increase in January.
Continuing the trend of 2024, passenger car sales rose while there was a decline in sales of light commercial vehicles, which include bakkies and minibuses. In the first two months of 2025 there were 21,703 light commercials sold in the country, respective drops of 9.1% and 11.3% compared to January and February 2024...
