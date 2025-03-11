Nurburgring-beating Audi RS Q8 lands in SA

The fearsomely powerful Audi is the fastest SUV around the Nurburgring. Picture: SUPPLIED
The latest Audi RS Q8 Performance has arrived in SA priced at R3.2m and with the title of fastest SUV around the Nurburgring Nordschleife.
In June 2024 Audi development driver Frank Stippler lapped the 20.8km German track in only 7 minutes 36.698 seconds, a new SUV record and almost six seconds faster than the RS Q8 before its latest upgrade.
The 4.0l V8 twin-turbo engine has been tweaked from 450kW to 471kW, making this the most powerful petrol-powered Audi to date. Torque remains at a potent 850Nm and is fired to all four wheels via quattro drive and an eight-speed tiptronic transmission with faster shifting times.
The Audi RS Q8 Performance claims a 0-100km/h sprint of only 3.6 seconds, a remarkable feat given it weighs a hefty 2.3 tonnes.
By reducing back pressure, the newly developed, lighter exhaust system increases the output of the RS Q8 Performance while sounding a more evocative roar. Optionally, owners can specify an RS sport exhaust system with glossy black tailpipes, which elicits an even angrier growl.
Using a mechanical centre differential, the quattro system distributes power between the front and rear axles at a ratio of 40:60, while all-wheel steering helps make the large SUV more agile on twisty roads. The flagship Q8 rides on sports adaptive air suspension tuned specifically for the RS, with the ride height varying by up to 90mm.
The cabin is spiced up with RS design packages available in red, grey or blue. Image: Supplied
Fade-resistant ceramic brakes are fitted as standard while an optional dynamic package unlocks a 305km/h top speed and adds a quattro sport differential, and electromechanical active roll stabilisation that minimises lateral movements of the body when cornering.
A range-wide upgrade to the Q8 includes new matrix LED headlights and in the RS Q8 Performance they are distinguished via a darkened bezel. There are five digital daytime running light signatures, including a checkered flag design exclusively available to the RS Q8 Performance.
The RS Q8 Performance is also visually distinguished by matte-grey exterior mirrors, front spoiler elements and a matte-grey rear diffuser, with all other equipment in high-gloss black.
New optional 23” light-alloy wheels in a 6-Y spoke design and 295/35 tyres give the upgraded RS Q8 a distinct look. They are optionally available in metallic black, matte Neodymium Gold, burnished silk matte grey or burnished metallic black.
Inside, the cabin is spiced up with RS design packages available in red, grey or blue.
Audi Q8 pricing:
Q8 45 TDI quattro Tiptronic Platinum Edition: R1,968,700
Q8 45 TDI quattro Tiptronic Black edition: R2,015,400
Q8 55 TFSI quattro Tiptronic Platinum Edition: R2,011,700
Q8 55 TFSI quattro Tiptronic Black Edition: R2,058,400
SQ8 TFSI quattro Tiptronic: R2,640,500
SQ8 TFSI quattro Tiptronic Black Edition: R2,675,500
RS Q8 Performance quattro Tiptronic: R3,266,100
Prices include a five-year/100,000km Audi Freeway Plan.
