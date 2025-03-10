REVIEW: Suzuki Swift punches above its weight

The Suzuki Swift has become SA’s most popular passenger car buy in 2025 with good reason. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
There’s a touch of flair in the new Suzuki Swift, which gives it big car appeal. The Japanese brand built the hatch to be a cheap-to-run family city hatch from 2004. The fourth-generation car on test this week is arguably more premium than before, but is still an econo box.
You’ll find that thrift remains the backbone of the model, starting with the dimensions. The new car with easy entry and egress is 15mm longer and 30mm higher than the old car, but with the same 2,450mm wheelbase that can handle four people in relative comfort. Space has been maximised while pleasing compact size expectations.
Five trims are available, including the entry-level GL, mid-tier GL+ and high-end GLX. It’s the latter specification on test that gets electric windows front and back, LED daytime running lights, a trip computer, a 9” infotainment screen as some of the best bits.
Storage place is well planned but limited, with door pockets and spaces to store oddments. The boot with manual operation is deep and swallows some luggage. The ambience is lifted through comfy but manually operated seats covered in fine cloth upholstery, while the rears are 60-40 split-foldable for increased cargo carrying.
There’s a digital driver’s information display with clear graphics, information, including speed limits, warnings and fuel consumption, plus a sizeable-enough touch-operated main display screen with smartphone integration for Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. The portal also streams images when reversing with parking sensor aids.
The cabin has a sizeable touch-operated main display screen with smartphone integration for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Meanwhile, the range toppers add stylish 15” alloy wheels, electrically adjustable door mirrors and more, but regardless of trim, all Suzuki Swift models are powered by a naturally aspirated 1.2l three-cylinder engine. Outputs are 60kW and 112Nm and from the GL+ you can choose between a continuously variable automatic transmission and the five-speed manual as fitted to my test car.
It’s a responsive little engine producing decent performance. It certainly isn’t the quietest engine around, though the three-pot motor thrum is cheerful and enjoyable to drive slow or fast. The manual model has a light clutch and a slick gear action. The drive quality is also good around town, with light and direct steering and good visibility.
The automatic cousin should make life easier in urban conditions, but I found the stick-shifter is also suited to stop-and-go traffic, and also equipped with stop/start feature to save fuel. On the motorway, the 1.2l motor is tractable and feels out of its depth only on the steepest of uphill roads. A gear change down keeps the momentum going, but it’s comfortable sitting at 120km/h with a cruise control feature too.
Suzuki claims 4.4l/100km on average, but the car returned a higher but still thrifty 5.7l/100km in my possession. It’s noticeably smooth at pace, too, with no pronounced body lean through faster bends with good grip. Safety systems include six airbags, an electronic stability programme, hill hold control and emergency brake assist.
Trust me, after a few days living with the Suzuki Swift, you’ll understand why so many people are snapping them up. The range has become SA’s best-selling passenger car, with 2,351 units sold in February. It looks good and is easy to drive, practical for its size with a slug of specification and a reputation for reliability. What’s not to like about all of that for R264,900?
It has a deep and usable boot and is a smidge longer and taller than its forebears. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
ABS brakes, dual front airbags, aircon with front and rear vents, electric windows, electric mirrors, touchscreen audio system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, LED daytime running lights, alloy wheels, remote entry and central locking, trip computer, rear park distance camera and sensors, cruise control, multifunction steering wheel
Warranty: Five years/200,000km
Service plan: Two year/30,000km
Price: R264,900
Lease*: R5,854 per month
* at 11% interest over 60 months no deposit
Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX
WE LIKE: Looks, fuel economy, practicality, refinement
WE DISLIKE: Nothing at all
VERDICT: The SA masses agree it’s a good package
Motor News star rating
Design *****
Performance ****
Economy *****
Ride ****
Handling ****
Safety ****
Value For Money *****
Overall *****
COMPETITION
Hyundai Grand i10 1.0 Executive, 49kW/94Nm — R269,900
Road Test
REVIEW: Suzuki Swift punches above its weight
The Japanese hatch proves that affordability can be safe, premium and functional
Tech Specs
ENGINE
Type: Three-cylinder petrol
Capacity: 1.2l
Power: 60kW
Torque: 112Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Five-speed manual
DRIVETRAIN
Type: Front-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 170km/h
0-100km/h: N/A
Fuel Consumption: 4.4l/100km (claimed); 5.7l /100km (as tested)
Emissions: 102g/km
COMPETITION
Hyundai Grand i10 1.0 Executive, 49kW/94Nm — R269,900
Volkswagen Polo Vivo 1.4, 55kW/130Nm — R271,900
Toyota Starlet 1.5 XS, 77kW/138Nm — R273,500
Kia Picanto 1.2 EX, 62kW/122Nm — R284,995
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.