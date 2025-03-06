Volkswagen teases more affordable EV

The car is due for release in 2027 and will cost €20,000 (R394,119). Picture: SUPPLIED.
Volkswagen this week presented its new ID. Every1 show car. Pitched as an affordable electric vehicle to mobilise Europe’s masses, the carmaker describes the compact hatchback as a successor to the Up! that went out of production in 2023.
It features a similarly bold yet simple design with a dynamic front end and a “smiling” rear. Size wise, it measures 3,880mm in length making it 194mm shorter than the current Polo.
Based on Volkswagen's new modular MEB electric drive platform, the ID. Every1 is powered by a single 70kW electric motor mounted on the front axle. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Based on Volkswagen’s new modular MEB electric drive platform, the ID. Every1 is powered by a single 70kW electric motor mounted on the front axle. The concept vehicle offers a top speed of 130km/h and a driving range of at least 250km. There’s no mention of how big the battery pack is. Meanwhile, the cabin is said to offer space for four people and fairly generous luggage compartment with a volume of 305l.
The production-ready is for release in 2027 and will carry a price of €20,000 (R394,119).
