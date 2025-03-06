Life / Motoring

NEW MODELS

Volkswagen teases more affordable EV

ID. Every1 show car is a more affordable EV as successor to the Up! hatch

07 March 2025 - 08:58
by Motoring Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The car is due for release in 2027 and will cost €20,000 (R394,119). Picture: SUPPLIED.
The car is due for release in 2027 and will cost €20,000 (R394,119). Picture: SUPPLIED.

Volkswagen this week presented its new ID. Every1 show car. Pitched as an affordable electric vehicle to mobilise Europe’s masses, the carmaker describes the compact hatchback as a successor to the Up! that went out of production in 2023.

It features a similarly bold yet simple design with a dynamic front end and a “smiling” rear. Size wise, it measures 3,880mm in length making it 194mm shorter than the current Polo.

Based on Volkswagen's new modular MEB electric drive platform, the ID. Every1 is powered by a single 70kW electric motor mounted on the front axle. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Based on Volkswagen's new modular MEB electric drive platform, the ID. Every1 is powered by a single 70kW electric motor mounted on the front axle. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Based on Volkswagen’s new modular MEB electric drive platform, the ID. Every1 is powered by a single 70kW electric motor mounted on the front axle. The concept vehicle offers a top speed of 130km/h and a driving range of at least 250km. There’s no mention of how big the battery pack is. Meanwhile, the cabin is said to offer space for four people and fairly generous luggage compartment with a volume of 305l. 

The production-ready is for release in 2027 and will carry a price of €20,000 (R394,119).

Volvo SA will give EV owners two years of free public charging

The new ownership package aims to attract more customers to the Swedish brand's EV line-up
Life
1 week ago

The best-selling electric cars in SA

A record number of EVs were sold in SA last year as more models were introduced and prices became more affordable
Life
1 month ago

EU won’t budge on 2035 zero-emission car targets

EU is giving carmakers three years, rather than one, to comply with 2025 emission targets
Life
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Outa accuses RTMC of keeping a billion-rand secret
Life / Motoring
2.
Volkswagen unveils new budget SUV to be built in ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Single and happy to not mingle
Life
4.
REVIEW: Mitsubishi Triton competes with quality ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Jaecoo and Omoda hybrids ace 1,000km single tank ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.