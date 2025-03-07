Life / Motoring

Toyota launches its cheapest EV in China

Toyota had limited success so far with its previous EVs in the hugely competitive market

07 March 2025 - 10:52
by Agency Staff
More than 10,000 orders were received within an hour of the launch of the Toyota Bozhi 3X. Picture: MOTORS UNIVERSE
More than 10,000 orders were received within an hour of the launch of the Toyota Bozhi 3X. Picture: MOTORS UNIVERSE

Japan’s Toyota began selling a sub-$20,000 (R360,000) smart electric vehicle (EV) in China this week, aiming to attract buyers with its advanced features similar to Chinese rivals, as the carmaker increases efforts to regain share in the world’s largest auto market.

Toyota has had limited success so far with its previous EV models in a hugely competitive market dominated by local players such as Chinese EV giant BYD.

It began taking orders for its latest — and much cheaper — model, the Bozhi 3X, on Thursday.

Toyota and its Chinese partner, state-owned Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), had first unveiled the car at an auto show in Beijing last year.

More than 10,000 orders were received within an hour of the launch, Peng Baolin, a vice-president of sales at GAC Toyota, said on his Weibo social media account on Thursday.

The price for models with navigation capabilities similar to Tesla’s full self-driving version starts at 139,800 yuan (R348,000). The less advanced version is priced at 104,800 yuan (R260,000), making it Toyota’s cheapest EV in China.

GAC Toyota declined to comment on questions regarding export plans and how profitable the model would be, given the low pricing.

The smart version is equipped with an Orin X chip, a lidar and Momenta’s smart driving software, which is comparable to peers.

A long-running price war in China’s EV market entered a new phase last month after BYD said it would offer advanced driving-assisted features on several models, including those priced below $10,000, for no extra charge.

Reuters

