NEW MODELS
Pricing announced for latest Audi A3 and RS3 in SA
The rear end of the Sportback and sedan features a sportier bumper design and a diffuser inspired by Audi's RS models
06 March 2025 - 11:04
The revitalised fourth-generation Audi A3 range has arrived in SA. Unveiled in March 2024, the update debuts revised exterior styling and a mildly overhauled interior.
Sportback and sedan models stand out with a new hexagonal, frameless single frame radiator grille that is flatter and wider than before. This feature is complemented by larger side air intakes and a more pronounced front spoiler for a noticeably sportier look...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.