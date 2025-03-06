TRUCKING
Isuzu relaunches iconic SBR 500 and JCR 800 Special Edition trucks
The SBR 500 was introduced in the 1970s and became a cornerstone product of SA’s trucking landscape, Isuzu Trucks says
06 March 2025 - 09:32
To celebrate six decades of truck heritage in SA, Isuzu has relaunched SBR 500 and JCR 800 Special Edition trucks.
The models were synonymous with durability, reliability and affordability that made them household names in the trucking industry...
