Volvo launches electric ES90 as a segment-straddling luxury EV

The ES90 can add 300km of range in just 10 minutes.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Is it a sedan, fastback or SUV? Volvo is letting you be the final judge, but says its new ES90 luxury electric vehicle eliminates the compromises between the three segments.
Unveiled globally today, the ES90 combines the refined elegance of a sedan, the adaptability of a fastback and the spacious interior and higher ground clearance of SUVs, says the Swedish firm.
It is the sixth fully electric model in Volvo’s line-up, joining the EX90, EM90, EX40, EC40 and EX30, and is billed as a versatile car that does not compromise on comfort or space.
It’s the first Volvo car with 800V technology which makes for a longer range and faster charging than any previous electric Volvo. The ES90 can add 300km of range in just 10 minutes at 350kW fast charging stations, claims the company. It offers a driving range of up to 700km, helped by the ES90 being the most aerodynamic car Volvo has yet built, with a drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.25.
The front features Volvo’s typical “Thor’s Hammer” headlight design, with distinctive new C-shaped LED rear lamps complemented by LED lamps in the rear window. Customers can choose from seven exterior colours and four wheel size options that vary from 20" to 22".
Panoramic roof is optionally electrochromic which allows the transparency of the glass to be adjusted.
Picture: SUPPLIED
The large and wide tailgate hatch makes it easy to load and unload the luggage into the 424l boot, which expands to 733l with the rear seats folded. There is also a 22l trunk in the nose.
Volvo says the ES90 has one of the quietest cabins in its product range, making for a smooth and serene driving experience. Inside the minimalist Scandinavian cabin there are three factory audio systems available, with the flagship version comprising a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins system.
A new-generation infotainment system has built-in Google which includes services such as Google Maps, Google Assistant and apps on Google Play. The 5G-capable system has a 14.5” centre screen, a 9” driver display and a head-up display.
To help navigate tight parking spaces, the car has a new 3D view supported by a 360 camera.
The ES90 is powered by a dual Nvidia Drive AGX Orin configuration, giving it the most powerful computing capacity of any Volvo to date. Says Anders Bell, chief engineering and technology officer: “This allows us to further raise the bar on safety and overall performance through data, software and AI.”
A panoramic roof provides UV protection and an optional electrochromic version allows the transparency of the glass to be adjusted.
The new Volvo ES90 is available for order now in Europe, with other markets to follow. Volvo has not yet confirmed whether the car is coming to SA.
INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Volvo launches electric ES90 as a segment-straddling luxury EV
Volvo says it’s leaving it up to you to decide if its new model is a sedan, fastback or SUV
Is it a sedan, fastback or SUV? Volvo is letting you be the final judge, but says its new ES90 luxury electric vehicle eliminates the compromises between the three segments.
Unveiled globally today, the ES90 combines the refined elegance of a sedan, the adaptability of a fastback and the spacious interior and higher ground clearance of SUVs, says the Swedish firm.
It is the sixth fully electric model in Volvo’s line-up, joining the EX90, EM90, EX40, EC40 and EX30, and is billed as a versatile car that does not compromise on comfort or space.
It’s the first Volvo car with 800V technology which makes for a longer range and faster charging than any previous electric Volvo. The ES90 can add 300km of range in just 10 minutes at 350kW fast charging stations, claims the company. It offers a driving range of up to 700km, helped by the ES90 being the most aerodynamic car Volvo has yet built, with a drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.25.
The front features Volvo’s typical “Thor’s Hammer” headlight design, with distinctive new C-shaped LED rear lamps complemented by LED lamps in the rear window. Customers can choose from seven exterior colours and four wheel size options that vary from 20" to 22".
The large and wide tailgate hatch makes it easy to load and unload the luggage into the 424l boot, which expands to 733l with the rear seats folded. There is also a 22l trunk in the nose.
Volvo says the ES90 has one of the quietest cabins in its product range, making for a smooth and serene driving experience. Inside the minimalist Scandinavian cabin there are three factory audio systems available, with the flagship version comprising a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins system.
A new-generation infotainment system has built-in Google which includes services such as Google Maps, Google Assistant and apps on Google Play. The 5G-capable system has a 14.5” centre screen, a 9” driver display and a head-up display.
To help navigate tight parking spaces, the car has a new 3D view supported by a 360 camera.
The ES90 is powered by a dual Nvidia Drive AGX Orin configuration, giving it the most powerful computing capacity of any Volvo to date. Says Anders Bell, chief engineering and technology officer: “This allows us to further raise the bar on safety and overall performance through data, software and AI.”
A panoramic roof provides UV protection and an optional electrochromic version allows the transparency of the glass to be adjusted.
The new Volvo ES90 is available for order now in Europe, with other markets to follow. Volvo has not yet confirmed whether the car is coming to SA.
Electric Citroëns complete 16,000km trip across Africa
REVIEW: Ford Transit Custom Sport boosts lives of wealthy weekend warriors
Volvo SA will give EV owners two years of free public charging
The best-selling electric cars in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.