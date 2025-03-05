Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

Volvo launches electric ES90 as a segment-straddling luxury EV

Volvo says it’s leaving it up to you to decide if its new model is a sedan, fastback or SUV

05 March 2025 - 14:30
by Denis Droppa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The ES90 can add 300km of range in just 10 minutes. Picture: SUPPLIED
The ES90 can add 300km of range in just 10 minutes. Picture: SUPPLIED

Is it a sedan, fastback or SUV? Volvo is letting you be the final judge, but says its new ES90 luxury electric vehicle eliminates the compromises between the three segments.

Unveiled globally today, the ES90 combines the refined elegance of a sedan, the adaptability of a fastback and the spacious interior and higher ground clearance of SUVs, says the Swedish firm.

It is the sixth fully electric model in Volvo’s line-up, joining the EX90, EM90, EX40, EC40 and EX30, and is billed as a versatile car that does not compromise on comfort or space.

It’s the first Volvo car with 800V technology which makes for a longer range and faster charging than any previous electric Volvo. The ES90 can add 300km of range in just 10 minutes at 350kW fast charging stations, claims the company. It offers a driving range of up to 700km, helped by the ES90 being the most aerodynamic car Volvo has yet built, with a drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.25.

The front features Volvo’s typical “Thor’s Hammer” headlight design, with distinctive new C-shaped LED rear lamps complemented by LED lamps in the rear window. Customers can choose from seven exterior colours and four wheel size options that vary from 20" to 22".

Panoramic roof is optionally electrochromic which allows the transparency of the glass to be adjusted. Picture: SUPPLIED
Panoramic roof is optionally electrochromic which allows the transparency of the glass to be adjusted. Picture: SUPPLIED

The large and wide tailgate hatch makes it easy to load and unload the luggage into the 424l boot, which expands to 733l with the rear seats folded. There is also a 22l trunk in the nose.

Volvo says the ES90 has one of the quietest cabins in its product range, making for a smooth and serene driving experience. Inside the minimalist Scandinavian cabin there are three factory audio systems available, with the flagship version comprising a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins system.

A new-generation infotainment system has built-in Google which includes services such as Google Maps, Google Assistant and apps on Google Play. The 5G-capable system has a 14.5” centre screen, a 9” driver display and a head-up display.

To help navigate tight parking spaces, the car has a new 3D view supported by a 360 camera.

The ES90 is powered by a dual Nvidia Drive AGX Orin configuration, giving it the most powerful computing capacity of any Volvo to date. Says Anders Bell, chief engineering and technology officer: “This allows us to further raise the bar on safety and overall performance through data, software and AI.”

A panoramic roof provides UV protection and an optional electrochromic version allows the transparency of the glass to be adjusted.

The new Volvo ES90 is available for order now in Europe, with other markets to follow. Volvo has not yet confirmed whether the car is coming to SA.

Electric Citroëns complete 16,000km trip across Africa

Crossing Africa is hard enough, but doing it in tiny electric cars with a 45km/h top speed is brave
Life
1 day ago

REVIEW: Ford Transit Custom Sport boosts lives of wealthy weekend warriors

The premium workhorse hauls toys and big cargo in luxury
Life
5 days ago

Volvo SA will give EV owners two years of free public charging

The new ownership package aims to attract more customers to the Swedish brand's EV line-up
Life
1 week ago

The best-selling electric cars in SA

A record number of EVs were sold in SA last year as more models were introduced and prices became more affordable
Life
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Volkswagen unveils new budget SUV to be built in ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Single and happy to not mingle
Life
3.
These were SA’s best selling cars as market ...
Life / Motoring
4.
BIG READ: Don’t pay lip service to your dental ...
Life
5.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: The rebirth of SA’s brandy ...
Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.