New Jeep Compass with hybrids and EVs coming in 2025

Parent company Stellantis won’t say whether the vehicles will be available in SA

05 March 2025 - 18:11
The teaser image of the all-new Jeep Compass that will come with variety of electrified powertrains. Picture: SUPPLIED
American brand Jeep will unveil its all-new Jeep Compass as production of the model it first announced in October 2024 will take place at the Stellantis plant in Melfi, Italy.

Stellantis SA hasn’t confirmed any plans to launch the new Compass locally, and the company continues to market three Jeep models — the recently launched Wrangler that’s powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder turbo engine, its Jeep Gladiator double-cab cousin and the Jeep Cherokee range that competes in the luxury SUV segment.

The Compass is the company’s offering in the compact family SUV segment. Jeep, which is part of Netherlands-based Stellantis, says the new crossover, which is underpinned by the STLA Medium platform, will offer an expanded power train line-up — e-hybrid, e-hybrid plug-in and fully electric options, with all-wheel drive available on selected models.

The new Compass is the third generation of the vehicle that first appeared in 2007, continuing on the urban crossover recipe for families. Off-road consumers were better served by the Trailhawk models, fitted with terrain-taming equipment such as high-strength steel skid plates, rear tow hooks, 17-inch aluminium wheels and all-season performance rubber.

In 2022, the company upgraded the comfort, safety and technology features, including a 10.1-inch Uconnect with wireless connectivity to Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and the Alexa virtual assistant. Remote start, a universal garage door opener, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot able to support up to eight devices were also introduced.

The safety and security systems included driving autonomy, collision warning, active brakes, lane departure warning and lane keep assist. The drive was also improved with suspension tweaks, and power was provided by the 2.4l four-cylinder engine paired with either a nine- or six-speed automatic transmission.

